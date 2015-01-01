पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बीकानेर कोरोना अपडेट:एक बार फिर 290 कोरोना पॉजीटिव, आंकड़ा बढक़र 23 हजार से अधिक हुआ

11 मिनट पहले
  • अभी मूल आंकड़ों को छिपाने में जुटा है प्रशासन

बीकानेर। जिले में कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या में लगातार बढ़ रही संख्या अब 23 हजार से अधिक हो गई है। गुरुवार को बीकानेर में दो सौ नब्बे नए संक्रमित सामने आए। हालांकि मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी ने अब तक 203 संक्रमित ही बताए हैं। हर रोज की तरह बीकानेर में जिला प्रशासन मूल आंकड़ों से कम संख्या बता रहा है। सीएमएचओ डॉ. बी.एल. मीणा की रिपोर्ट में 1210 सेम्पल लेने पर 203 पॉजीटिव सामने आए हैं, जबकि विभागीय सूत्रों के मुताबिक यह संख्या 290 है। इस तरह बीकानेर में पिछले दस दिन से लगातार दो सौ से अधिक संक्रमित सामने आने का सिलसिला जारी है। उधर, चिकित्सा विभाग का दावा है कि पिछले कुछ दिनों में कुल सेम्पल की तुलना में पॉजीटिव का आंकड़ा कम हुआ है। जिले में अब बीकानेर शहर के अलावा आसपास के कस्बों में कोविड रोगियों की संख्या लगातार बढ़ती जा रही है, खासकर नोखा व श्रीडूंगरगढ़ में रोगियों का आंकड़ा बढ़ता जा रहा है।

कोरोना से चित्रकार श्रीगोपाल व्यास का निधन
बीकानेर में कोरोना से गुरुवार को देश के जानेमाने चित्रकार श्रीगोपाल व्यास का निधन हो गया। भारत के कई महानगरों में अपनी चित्र प्रदर्शनी लगा चुके व्यास ने इटली सहित कई देशों में प्रदर्शनी लगाई थी। वो पिछले कई दिनों से कोरोना पीडि़त थे और यहां कोविड अस्पताल के आईसीयू में भर्ती थे। इससे पहले जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी (माध्यमिक) उमाशंकर किराडू का भी कोरोना से निधन हो गया।

