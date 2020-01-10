पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:2 बाइकों की भिड़ंत में एक की मौत, 2 घायल,ढाणी भोपालाराम व सहजरासर के बीच हुआ हादसा

लूणकरणसर13 घंटे पहले
ढाणी भोपालाराम व सहजरासर के बीच दो बाइकों की आमने-सामने की टक्कर में एक व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई, जबकि दो गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। घायलों को प्रारंभकि उपचार के बाद बीकानेर रैफर कर दिया। लूणकरणसर थानाधिकारी ईश्वरप्रसाद जागिंड़ ने बताया कि सोमवार शाम को इतला मिली थी कि ढाणी भोपालाराम के पास सड़क मार्ग पर दो बाइक आपस में भिड़ गई है।

घायलों को एंबुलेंस में लूणकरणसर हॉस्पिटल भिजवाया गया। हॉस्पिटल पहुंचने पर डॉक्टरों ने कुजटी निवासी खेताराम जाट (35) को मृत घोषित कर दिया गया। वहीं खारी निवासी शुभकरण और राकेश को बीकानेर रैफर कर दिया गया। हादसे में घायल लूणाराम को प्राथमिक उपचार कर छुट्‌टी दे दी गई। टाइगर फोर्स के कार्यकर्ताओं ने घायलों को लूणकरणसर पहुंचाने में मदद की।

