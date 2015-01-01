पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एजुकेशन:पीजी प्रीवियस में एडमिशन के ऑनलाइन आवेदन कल तक

बीकानेर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 21 दिसंबर को जारी होगी अंतरिम और वेटिंग लिस्ट

गवर्नमेंट कॉलेजों में पीजी प्रीवियस में एडमिशन के लिए अभ्यर्थियों के पास अब दो दिन का समय शेष है। कॉलेज शिक्षा आयुक्तालय के टाइम फेम के मुताबिक स्टूडेंट्स 17 दिसंबर तक एडमिशन के लिए ऑनलाइन फार्म भर सकेंगे। कॉलेजों की ओर से 19 दिसंबर को वेरिफिकेशन के बाद 21 दिसंबर को अंतरिम मेरिट सूची और वेटिंग लिस्ट जारी की जाएगी। ओरिजनल डॉक्यूमेंट की जांच 28 दिसंबर तक होगी।

29 दिसंबर तक स्टूडेंट्स को ई-मित्र के जरिए एडमिशन फीस जमा करानी होगी। इसके बाद 30 दिसंबर को स्टूडेंट्स की पहली सूची का प्रकाशन होगा। पीजी प्रीवियस के एडमिशन के तहत डूंगर कॉलेज में 23 विषयों की 1130 सीटों पर स्टूडेंट्स को एडमिशन मिलेगा। वही एमएस कॉलेज में पांच विषयों की 300 सीटों पर आवेदन लिए जा रहे है। कोविड-19 के चलते राज्य सरकार एवं केंद्र सरकार की एडवाइजरी के मुताबिक अभ्यर्थियों के मूल प्रमाण पत्रों की जांच संबंध कॉलेज द्वारा मास्क, सैनिटाइज एवं भौतिक दूरी अपनाते हुए की जाएगी।

