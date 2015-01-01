पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना से कर्मचारियों में भेदभाव:केवल कोरोना वारियर्स बने कार्मिकों को मिलेगी स्पेशल कोरोना अवकाश, शिक्षक व अन्य कर्मचारी शामिल नहीं

बीकानेर17 मिनट पहले
  • बिना विद्यार्थी शिक्षक जा रहे हैं स्कूल, हो रहे हैं संक्रमित

राज्य सरकार की ओर से हेल्थ केयर वर्कर्स और कोरोना संक्रमण रोकथाम की ड्यूटी में लगे कार्मिकों के लिए संक्रमित होने की स्थिति में किए गए स्पेशल लीव के प्रावधान के बाद अब कर्मचारी संगठनों को छूट देने की मांग उठ रही है। दरअसल, वित्त विभाग की ओर से जारी आदेश के मुताबिक विभिन्न विभागीय कार्यालयों और विद्यालयों में कार्यरत अध्यापकों व कार्मिकों के संक्रमित होने की स्थिति में यह अवकाश नहीं मिलेगा। शिक्षकों ने भी कोरोना वारियर्स के रूप में काम किया है।
राजस्थान में एक बार पिफर कोरोना के एक्टिव केसों की संख्या बढ रही है। केन्द्रीय स्वास्थ्य एवं परिवार कल्याण मंत्रालय ने राजस्थान, हरियाणा, मणिपुर, गुजरात में केन्द्रीय टीमों को प्रतिनियुक्त किया है। राजस्थान के सरकारी स्कूलों में शिक्षक को नियमित रूप से स्कूल जाने के लिए बाध्य किया जा रहा है,जबकि वहां बच्चे नहीं आ रहे। ऐसे में बडी संख्या में शिक्षक भी कोरोना की चपेट में आ रहे है। राजस्थान में एक्टिव केसेज की संख्या बढ़कर करीब 20 हजार तक पहुंच गई है, बीकानेर में ही अर्से से एक हजार एक्टिव केस है।
शिक्षक संघ राष्ट्रीय के प्रदेश मंत्री रवि आचार्य का कहना है कि सिर्फ हेल्थ केयर वर्कर्स और कोरोना संक्रमण रोकथाम में लगे कार्मिकों के लिए ही स्पेशल लीव का प्रावधान नहीं होना चाहिए बल्कि सभी कार्मिकों के लिए यह प्रावधान किया जाना चाहिए। कार्मिकों में इस तरह का वर्गीकरण करना उचित नहीं है।
क्या है सरकारी आदेश
दरअसल, राज्य सरकार ने कोरोना संक्रमण की रोकथाम में लगे हुए कर्मचारियों और हेल्थ केयर वकर्स के लिए स्पेशल अवकाश का प्रावधान किया है। हेल्थ केयर वर्कर्स और कोरोना संक्रमण की रोकथाम के लिए ड्यूटी पर कार्य करते हुए कर्मचारियों के कोविड-19 से संक्रमित होने पर उनकी चिकित्सकीय उपचार अवधि के लिए संबंधित चिकित्सा प्रभारी अधिकारी की ओर से जारी चिकित्सा प्रमाण पत्र के आधार पर नियंत्रण अधिकारी विशेष अवकाश यानि स्पेशल लीव स्वीकृत कर सकेगा। परिपत्र के मुताबिक यह स्पेशल अवकाश चिकित्सकीय उपचार के लिए अधिकतम अवधि 30 दिन तक के लिए मिलेगा। 30 दिन से अधिक अवधि के लिए अवकाश के लिए कर्मचारी को नियमानुसार देय बकाया अवकाश स्वीकृत किया जा सकेगा।

