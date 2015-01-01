पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना संक्रमण:440 बेड वाले एमसीएच काेविड हाॅस्पिटल में सिर्फ एक राेगी, अब 19598 मरीजों का दर्द भी मिटाओ...ये 8 माह से सर्जरी के इंतजार में

बीकानेरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अब एक टेबल पर जनरल सर्जरी शुरू: डॉ.सलीम
  • राहत ये कि 24 घंटे में सिर्फ 25 पॉजिटिव- कोरोना के कारण दूसरे गंभीर रोगी टाल दिए
  • भास्कर- 230 बेड वाले सुपर स्पेशियलिटी सेंटर में आसानी से हाे सकते हैं ऑपरेशन...अापातकालीन सेवा

पीबीएम हाॅस्पिटल के ही आंकड़ाें को देखें ताे पिछले आठ महीने में लगभग 19598 मरीजाें के ऑपरेशन टाल दिए गए। वजह, काेविड के कारण पूरा हाॅस्पिटल और सारे डाॅक्टराें का कोरोना इंतजाम में जुट जाना। इधर, 24 घंटाें में 25 नए काेविड राेगी रिपाेर्ट हुए हैं। काेविड के घटते प्रकाेप का असर ये है कि 440 बेड वाले एमसीएच काेविड हाॅस्पिटल में महज 1 राेगी भर्ती है और 230 बेड क्षमता वाले एसएसबी हाॅस्पिटल में 19 मरीज। यानी 670 काेविड बेड पर सिर्फ 20 राेगी भर्ती हैं।

बीकानेर में जानलेवा महाप्रकाेप के बाद यह स्थिति हालांकि राहत देने वाली है लेकिन अप्रैल से शुरू हुए काेविड का अब तक का लेखा-जाेखा देखें ताे 28787 पाॅजिटिव रिपाेर्ट हाे चुके हैं। इनमें से 5151 की तबीयत इतनी बिगड़ी कि पीबीएम काेविड हाॅस्पिटल में भर्ती करना पड़ा। पीबीएम हाॅस्पिटल ने इन आठ महीनाें में अपनी पूरी ताकत काेविड से लड़ने में झाेंक दी। इसका साइड इफेक्ट दूसरे गंभीर रोगियों पर हुआ। सर्जरी के लिए या तो उन्हें दूसरी जगह जाना पड़ा या फिर वे अब तक बीमारी से लड़ते हुए इंतजार कर रहे हैं।

इन आठ महीनाें में पीबीएम हाॅस्पिटल के काेविड के अलावा बाकी सारी बीमारियाें का इलाज लगभग बंद हाे गया। बीते तीन सालाें के औसत के लिहाज से ही बात करें ताे हाॅस्पिटल में हर साल 28746 मरीजाें के मेजर अाॅपरेशन किए जा रहे थे। इस लिहाज से 10 महीनाें में 23950 मरीजाें के ऑपरेशन हाेने थे।

इसके विपरीत इस अवधि में कुल 4352 मेजर ऑपरेशन ही हाे पाए। इसमें भी वे मरीज ज्यादा हैं जिनकी एक्सीडेंट या अन्य कारणाें से हालत ज्यादा बिगड़ी और इमरजेंसी ऑपरेशन करने जरूरी हाे गए। जाहिर है कि औसत के लिहाज से 19598 मरीजाें काे बगैर ऑपरेशन ही रहना पड़ा है। इनमें काफी राेगी कैंसर के भी हैं। डाॅक्टर मानते हैं कि कैंसर का अाॅपरेशन टलते ही मरीज की हालत इतनी बिगड़ सकती है कि जान बचाना मुश्किल हाे। बाकी आपरेशन भी समय पर नहीं हाेना यानी जान पर खतरा है।

यूं समझिए कितने ऑपरेशन टले

  • 86239 मेजर ऑपरेशन वर्ष 2017 से 19 तक हुए। मतलब ये कि प्रतिवर्ष 28746 सर्जरी। इस लिहाज से 10 महीने में 23950 मेजर ऑपरेशन हाेने थे।
  • 4352 ही कुल मेजर ऑपरेशन हुए 10 महीने मंे। मतलब यह कि 19598 मरीज ऑपरेशन से वंचित रहे।
  1. 30 साल की सुशीलादेवी (बदला नाम) का जुलाई 2019 में आंत के कैंसर का पीबीएम में ऑपरेशन हुआ। इस दाैरान मल मार्ग अलग से बनाया गया जिसे कुछ अंतराल बाद वापस बंद करना था। कीमाेथैरेपी के बाद कैंसर ठीक हाे गया। पीबीएम हाॅस्पिटल में 21 सितंबर काे वापस कृत्रिम मल मार्ग बंद करने के लिए भर्ती कराया गया। सीटी स्कैन सहित अन्य जांचाें में पता चला कि कैंसर का प्रभाव अब नहीं है। इसी बीच काेविड के चलते सारे ऑपरेशन रद्द कर दिए। सुशीला काे घर भेज दिया। शनिवार काे पीबीएम में मल मार्ग बंद करने का ऑपरेशन ताे हुआ लेकिन इस दाैरान पता चला कि समय पर यह न हाे पाने से कैंसर फिर लीवर की तरफ फैल चुका है।
  2. सरदारशहर से आई हरसिमरत (बदला नाम) काे चार महीने पहले पीबीएम हाॅस्पिटल आंत के ऑपरेशन के लिए लाया गया था। भर्ती किया। ऑपरेशन की बारी आई तब तक काेविड के कारण सर्जरी बंद कर दी गई। दाे दिन पहले वापस डाॅक्टर काे दिखाने आई इस महिला ने बताया कि लंबे समय तक ऑपरेशन नहीं करवा पाने से हालत बिगड़ गई। जयपुर के प्राइवेट हाॅस्पिटल में सर्जरी करवाई लेकिन अब कई जटिलताएं बढ़ गई हैं।

अब एक टेबल पर जनरल सर्जरी शुरू: डॉ.सलीम
एसपी मेडिकल काॅलेज के सर्जरी विभागाध्यक्ष डाॅ. माेहम्मद सलीम मानते हैं कि लंबे समय से ज्यादातर ओटी बंद पड़े रहे। अधिकतर इमरजेंसी ऑपरेशन ही हुए। अब हर दिन एक टेबल पर ऑपरेशन शुरू कर दिए हैं। तीन से चार सर्जरी राेजाना हाे रही है। जल्द ही इसे बढ़ाने के प्रयास कर रहे हैं।
रोगी कम हुए, लेकिन बीमारी खत्म नहीं हुई: डॉ.सिरोही
पीबीएम अधीक्षक डॉ. परमेंद्र सिरोही के मुताबिक, भले ही अब राेगी कम रिपाेर्ट हाे रहे हैं लेकिन दावे से यह नहीं कहा जा सकता कि यह बीमारी खत्म हाे रही है। व्यवस्थाओं और संसाधनाें काे बनाए रखा गया है। बाकी सभी विभागाें में कामकाज पहले की तरह शुरू करने की तैयारी है।

एक्सपर्ट पैनल

कोरोना रोगियों के उपचार के साथ गंभीर रोगियों के इलाज होने चाहिए
मेडिकल में सबसे पहले इमरजेंसी काे डील करना हाेता है। इसके बाद सेमी इमरजेंसी और बाद में रुटीन। इन्फ्रास्ट्रक्चर फैकल्टी इतनी है कि ये सब एक साथ हाे सकते हैं ताे करना चाहिए। काेविड के बावजूद इमरजेंसी ऑपरेशन टाले नहीं जा सकते। वे हाेते हैं। अधिकांश हाॅस्पिटलाें में काेविड काे सेपरेट रखते हुए सर्जरी, रेस्पिरेटरी आदि सारे काम हाेते हैं। वैसे इस दाैर में हाॅस्पिटल वही आते हैं जाे ज्यादा इमरजेंसी महसूस करते हैं। ऐसे में जहां तक संभव हाे काेविड से सेपरेट सर्जरी सहित अन्य सभी ट्रीटमेंट के इंतजाम हाेने चाहिए।

