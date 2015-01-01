पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जीत की कहानी:पाक सैनिकों ने कर्नल को घेर लिया था, हमने उनके 4 जवानों को पकड़कर पासा पलट दिया

बीकानेर4 घंटे पहले
1971 का युद्ध जीतने के बाद लोंगेवाला में जश्न मनाते बीएसएफ जवान।
  • 1971 की लड़ाई का हिस्सा रहे फौजी बता रहे हैं जीत की कहानी

1971 में भारत-पाक के बीच तीन दिसंबर को युद्ध छिड़ चुका था। हमारी 12 बटालियन बीएसएफ सांचू पोस्ट पर तैनात थी। हमारे पास 3.7 हाउजर्स गन और आर्टलरी भी थी। सांचू से 12 किमी पर पाकिस्तान की रनिहाल पोस्ट कैप्चर करने का टारगेट मिला। बटालियन पूरी तरह तैयार थी। अचानक एयर स्ट्राइक हुई।

हमारे लड़ाकू विमान रनिहार पर बम गिरते हुए निकल गए। आर्मी की 13 ग्रिनेडियर (गंगा रिसाला) आगे बढ़ी। बटालियन उन्हें कवर फायर देती रही। हमला होने पर पाक सैनिकों ने पोस्ट छोड़कर पास ही रेत के एक टीले के पीछे पॉजिशन ले ली। वे लगातार फायरिंग कर रहे थे। कर्नल हरीसिंह के ऊंट के गोली लगी। उसी दौरान सैनिकों ने घेरा डालकर पाक के चार सैनिक पकड़ लिए।

उस वक्त बीजनोठ किला पाक का कंपनी हेडक्वार्टर था। बीएसएफ और आर्मी ने पाक की तीन पोस्ट कैप्चर कर ली। युद्ध समाप्त होने के बाद हम पांच-छह महीने तक पाक पोस्टों पर ही रहे। रोजाना 15 से 20 किलोमीटर तक उस वक्त ऊंट से पेट्रोलिंग करते थे। पूरी बटालियन को 1 दिन में पांच लीटर पानी से ही प्यास बुझानी पड़ती थी।

