सनसनी:खेत में गिरा हेलीकॉप्टर नुमा पाकिस्तानी गुब्बारा, जांच में जुटी पुलिस और एजेंसियां

बीकानेरएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
मौके पर ही गुब्बारे की गैस निकालकर पुलिस ने गुब्बारे को अपने कब्जे में कर के नापासर थाने ले आए।
  • गुब्बारे पर पाकिस्तानी कलर के साथ पीआईए व चांद-तारे भी अंकित थे

नापासर थाना क्षेत्र की पुलिस चौकी शेरेरां के गांव आसेरा की रोही में मंगलवार सुबह एक खेत में हवा में पाकिस्तानी गुब्बारा मिलने से सनसनी फैल गई। हरे रंग का प्लास्टिक नुमा हेलीकॉप्टर जैसा गुब्बारे की सूचना ग्रामीणों ने शेरेरां पुलिस चौकी इंचार्ज सुरजाराम को दी। चौकी इंचार्ज ने नापासर थानाधिकारी जगदीश पांडर को सूचित किया।

थानाधिकारी जगदीश पांडर मय पुलिस जाब्ता शेरेरां चौकी पहुंच कर आशेरा रोही में धनाराम के खेत में पहुंचकर उच्चाधिकारियों को इस संबंध में अवगत करवाया। थानाधिकारी पांडर ने बताया कि उच्चाधिकारियों के साथ पुलिस कंट्रोल रूम को सूचना दी। उच्चाधिकारियों के निर्देशानुसार आर्मी इंटेलिजेंस व सीआईडी जोन और सेंट्रल आईबी को भी अवगत करवाया गया। इन सब को अवगत करवाने के बाद यह सभी शेरेरां चौकी के गांव आशेरा रोही पहुंचे और प्लास्टिक से बना हुआ हेलिकॉप्टर जैसे आकार के गुब्बारे जिस पर पीआईए व चांद तारे के चित्र अंकित थे को चैक किया गया।

थानाधिकारी ने बताया की इस गुब्बारे का पूरा निरीक्षण किया गया जिसमें किसी भी प्रकार की संदिग्ध वस्तु व अन्य किसी भी प्रकार की कोई सामग्री नहीं पाई गई जिसको गैस द्वारा हवा में छोड़ा गया था मौके पर ही गुब्बारे की गैस निकालकर पुलिस ने गुब्बारे को अपने कब्जे में कर के नापासर थाने ले आए।

