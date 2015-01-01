पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

बज्जू पंचायत समिति:वार्ड 10 से पप्पूदेवी निर्विरोध निर्वाचित, प्रतिद्वंद्वी भाजपा उम्मीदवार ने उठाया पर्चा, 14 वार्डाें में 46 दावेदार मैदान में

बज्जूएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पप्पूदेवी

बज्जू पंचायत समिति में बुधवार को नाम वापसी के बाद वार्ड 10 से कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी पप्पूदेवी तेतरवाल निर्विरोध निर्वाचित हुई। पप्पूदेवी के सामने रही भाजपा प्रत्याशी सुमित्रा देवी ने बुधवार को अपना पर्चा उठा लिया। इसके बाद अब 14 वार्डो में 46 प्रत्याशी मैदान में बचे है।

उपखंड अधिकारी जयपाल सिंह राठौड़ ने बताया कि बुधवार को पंचायत समिति चुनाव को लेकर नाम वापसी के बाद अंतिम सूची में 46 प्रत्याशी चुनावी मैदान में रहे इस दौरान वार्ड नम्बर दस से भाजपा प्रत्याशी द्वारा पर्चा उठाने के बाद कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी पप्पूदेवी निर्विरोध निर्वाचित हुई।

नाम वापसी से पूर्व 64 दावेदार थे 17 प्रत्याशियों ने पर्चे वापिस उठाए। एसडीएम ने बताया कि वार्ड 10 की भाजपा प्रत्याशी सुमित्रा ने अपनी इच्छा से पर्चा उठा लिया जिसके बाद एक मात्र कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी रहने पर उसको निर्विरोध निर्वाचित कर दिया गया।
बज्जू पंचायत समिति के वार्डों में इतने प्रत्याशी रहे मैदान में
वार्ड नंबर एक में 3 प्रत्याशी, वार्ड दो से चार, वार्ड तीन से दो, वार्ड चार से चार, वार्ड पांच से तीन, वार्ड छह से पांच, वार्ड सात से 3, वार्ड 8 से 3 , वार्ड 9 से 3, वार्ड 10 से निर्विरोध, वार्ड 11 से चार, वार्ड 12 से दो, वार्ड तेहरवें से तीन , वार्ड चौदहवें से चार, वार्ड पंद्रह से तीन प्रत्याशी चुनावी मैदान में रहे जो कि पंचायत समिति के चुनाव लड़ेंगे।
ऐन मौके पर सुमित्रा देवी ने छोड़ा मैदान
बज्जू पंचायत समिति के सभी 15 वार्डों में से दस नम्बर वार्ड की महिला प्रत्याशी पप्पूदेवी तेतरवाल निर्विरोध निर्वाचित हुई। इसके प्रतिद्वंद्वी भाजपा उम्मीदवार सुमित्रा देवी ने नाम वापसी के दिन अपना नामांकन वापसी ले लिया जिस पर उपखण्ड अधिकारी ने एक प्रत्याशी रहने पर कांग्रेस पार्टी की इस महिला प्रत्याशी को निर्विरोध निर्वाचित घोषित कर दी ।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, खेलते समय चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें