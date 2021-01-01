पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पांचवीं-आठवीं बोर्ड तय नहीं:प्रदेशभर में पांचवीं व आठवीं की परीक्षा का पैटर्न तय नहीं, टीचर्स के साथ स्टूडेंट्स को इंतजार

बीकानेरएक घंटा पहले
शिक्षा निदेशालय के निर्णय पर प्रदेश के तीस लाख स्टूडेंट्स के गार्जन्स इंतजार कर रहे हैं। - Dainik Bhaskar
शिक्षा निदेशालय के निर्णय पर प्रदेश के तीस लाख स्टूडेंट्स के गार्जन्स इंतजार कर रहे हैं।

राजस्थान के करीब तीस लाख स्टूडेंट्स और उनके गार्जन्स इस असमंजस में है कि उनके बच्चों की परीक्षा बोर्ड पैटर्न पर होगी या नहीं? दरअसल, राज्य के पांचवीं व आठवींं कक्षा परीक्षा बोर्ड पैटर्न पर शिक्षा विभागीय पंजीयक कार्यालय लेता रहा है। इस बार परीक्षा के लिए जयपुर में मीटिंग भी हुई लेकिन निर्णय अब तक नहीं हो पाया है। हर साल जनवरी में इन दोनों कक्षाओं के लिए फार्म भरने की प्रक्रिया पूरी हो जाती है।

शिक्षा विभाग ने पिछले दिनों जयपुर में एक बैठक आयोजित की थी। जिसमें शिक्षा विभागीय पंजीयक कार्यालय ने जनवरी में फार्म भरवाने के साथ ही जून में बोर्ड पैटर्न पर परीक्षा करवाने का आश्वासन दिया था। सब कुछ तय हो गया था लेकिन मीटिंग के बाद शिक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय से इस एग्जाम प्रोसेस को रोकने के आदेश हो गए। तब से अब तक इस बारे में कोई निर्णय नहीं हुआ।

ये तय है कि परीक्षा होगी
शिक्षा मंत्री गोविन्द डोटासरा यह स्पष्ट कर चुके हैं कि राजस्थान में कक्षा तीन से बारह तक सभी बच्चों को परीक्षा देनी होगी। बस यह तय नहीं है कि परीक्षा बोर्ड पैटर्न पर होगी या नहीं। अगर बोर्ड पैटर्न पर होती तो अब तक फार्म भी भरवाने चाहिए थे। वैसे जनवरी तक एन्सवर कॉपी और पेपर प्रकाशित हो जाते हैं लेकिन इस बार ये भी नहीं हुआ।

क्या अंतर है परीक्षा में

दरअसल, बोर्ड पैटर्न पर होने वाली परीक्षा में स्टूडेंट्स को दूसरी स्कूल जाना पड़ता है। वहीं एन्सवर कॉपी की जांच भी एक जगह होती है। स्कूल परीक्षा में बच्चों को अपनी ही स्कूल में परीक्षा देनी होगी। एन्सवर कॉपी भी स्कूल टीचर्स ही चैक करते हैं। यह भी तय हो गया है कि इस बार पूरे राजस्थान में पांचवीं, आठवीं, नौंवीं व बारहवीं की परीक्षा में एक जैसा ही पेपर होगा।

