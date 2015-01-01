पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रिकाॅर्ड:पवन आज बना सकते हैं सबसे बड़ी पगड़ी बांधने का वर्ल्ड रिकाॅर्ड

बीकानेर4 घंटे पहले
शहर के 20 वर्षीय पवन व्यास बुधवार सुबह 11 बजे धरणीधर खेल मैदान पर 450 मीटर (1475 फीट) लंबे कपड़े की पगड़ी एक आदमी के सिर पर बांधकर विश्व रिकॉर्ड बनाने का दावा पेश करेंगे। व्यास बताते हैं कि वे सबसे बड़ी पगड़ी बांधने का विश्व रिकॉर्ड बनाना चाहते हैं।

अभी तक उनकी जानकारी में 400 मीटर कपड़े की पगड़ी बांधने का वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड है और वे 450 मीटर लंबे कपड़े की पगड़ी बांधकर इसे तोड़ना चाहते हैं। पगड़ी बांधने की पूरी प्रक्रिया की रिकॉर्डिंग कर उसे गिनीज वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड्स और वर्ल्ड बुक रिकार्ड्स के यूके स्थित कार्यालय में भेजेंगे। व्यास इससे पहले 1 से 3 सेंटीमीटर छोटी पगड़ी बांधकर अपना नाम इंडिया बुक ऑफ रिकॉर्ड में दर्ज करवा चुके हैं।

