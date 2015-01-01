पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Bikaner
  • Pay Scale Benefits Should Be Available From The Date Of Commencement Of Work, Not From The Confirmation Made After Six Years

नियुक्ति तिथि से वेतनमान:छह साल बाद हुए स्थायीकरण से नहीं, काम शुरू करने की तारीख से मिलना चाहिए वेतनमान का लाभ

बीकानेरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
हर बार शिक्षक को अपने वेतनमान के लिए अधिकरण के पास जाना पड़ता है
  • राजस्थान सिविल सेवा अपील अधिकरण का निर्णय
  • शिक्षकों को बार बार जाना पड़ता है अधिकरण में

सरकारी सेवा के कार्मिक को वेतनमान के सभी लाभ उसकी पहली नियुक्ति तिथि से ही मिलेंगे। राजस्थान सिविल सेवा अपील अधिकरण ने एक शिक्षक के वेतनमान से जुड़े मामले में इस आशय के आदेश दिए हैं। अधिकरण की जयपुर पीठ ने बीकानेर के राजकीय प्राथमिक विद्यालय पार्वती तलाई पूगल के शिक्षक नाथूराम मेघवाल के मामले में यह फैसला सुनाया है। अधिकरण ने प्राथमिक शिक्षा विभाग को आदेश दिया है कि शिक्षक को उसकी प्रथम नियुक्ति तिथि से वेतनमान का लाभ दिया जाये, न कि उसके स्थायी होने की तारीख से।

क्या है मामला
दरअसल, शिक्षक नाथूराम ने 20 अगस्त 1986 को जिला परिषद् में कार्यभार ग्रहण किया था। इसके बाद उसे 25 जून 1992 को स्थायी किया गया। हाल ही में जब उसे चयनित वेतनमान देने की बात आई तो शिक्षा विभाग ने 25 जून 1992 को नियुक्ति मानकर चयनित वेतनमान दिया। शिक्षक के अधिवक्ता प्रमेंद्र बोहरा ने अदालत को बताया कि जब शिक्षक ने 20 अगस्त 1986 से काम शुरू कर दिया था तो चयनित वेतनमान भी उसी तारीख से मिलना चाहिए। अधिकरण ने भी बोहरा के तर्क को सही मानते हुए कहा कि उसे चयनित वेतनमान का लाभ वर्ष 1992 के बजाय वर्ष 1986 से मिलना चाहिए। इस संबंध में प्रारम्भिक शिक्षा विभाग को आदेश देकर तीन माह के भीतर चयनित वेतनमान का लाभ देने का आदेश दिया है।

पहले भी ऐसे निर्णय
ऐसा निर्णय पहली बार नहीं दिया गया है कि नियुक्ति तिथि से चयनित वेतनमान दिया जाये, बार बार ऐसे आदेशों के बाद भी प्रारम्भिक शिक्षा विभाग व्यवस्था में सुधार नहीं कर रहा। ऐसे में हर बार शिक्षक को अपने वेतनमान के लिए अधिकरण के पास जाना पड़ता है।

