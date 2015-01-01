पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना अपडेट:पीबीएम के दाे काेविड हाॅस्पिटल में कुल 105 राेगी ही, 3 की माैत

राहत को लापरवाह भीड़ ऐसे रौंदेगी तो रात सा सन्नाटा दिन में भी होगा
  • 7 बजते ही बाजार बंद, मैरिज पैलेस संचालकाें काे थानाें में नसीहत
  • शादी की परमिशन लेने कलेक्ट्रेट में उमड़ी भीड़

काेविड के प्रदेश-देश में बिगड़ते हालात के बीच बीकानेर में साेमवार काे भी पिछले दिनाें की अपेक्षा पाॅजिटिव राेगियाें की संख्या कम रही। हालांकि स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने कुल 54 ही नए पाॅजिटिव बताए लेकिन वास्तविक राेगियाें की संख्या भी 100 के इर्द-गिर्द ही बताई जा रही है।

पिछले कई दिनाें से घट रही पाॅजिटिव राेगियाें की संख्या का असर यह है कि पीबीएम के सुपर स्पेशियलिटी काेविड हास्पिटल में 76 और एमसीएच विंग में 29 यानी कुल 105 राेगी ही साेमवार सुबह तक भर्ती रहे। चिंता की बात यह है कि इन बीते 24 घंटाें में तीन पाॅजिटिव व्यक्तियाें की माैत हाे गई। ऐसे में माैत और पाेस्ट काेविड जटिलताएं बीकानेर में मरीजों के लिए सबसे बड़ी परेशानी का कारण बने हुए हैं।

शादियाें पर कंट्राेल
साेमवार दाेपहर काे लगभग सभी थानाें में काेविड एडवाइजरी मीटिंगें रखी गई। एडिशनएसपी पवन मीना के मुताबिक इन मीटिंगाें में मैरिज पैलेस संचालकाें, हलवाइयाें, टैंट काराेबारियाें आदि काे बुलाकर काेविड एडवाइजरी बताई गई। शादियाें में 100 से अधिक मेहमान किसी भी सूरत में शामिल न हाे इसके लिए निर्देश दिए। मास्क, सेनेटाइजेशन और दूरी का ख्याल रखने काे कहा गया।

शाम हाेते-हाेते दाैड़भाग, सात बजते ही शटर डाउन
काेविड कंट्राेल के लिहाज से घाेषित रात्रिकालीन कार्फ्यू का असर शहर के हर बाजार में साफ दिखा। शाम काे सात बजने से पहले एकबारगी बाजाराें में खरीदारी की आपाधापी दिखी लेकिन सात बजते-बजते दुकानाें के शटर डाउन हाेने लगे। आठ बजे तक लगभग सभी मुख्य बाजाराें में सन्नाटा छा गया।

जिला कलेक्टर नमित मेहता, एसपी प्रहलाद सिंह कृष्णिया सहित पुलिस-प्रशासन के अधिकारियाें ने रात काे सिटी राउंड भी किया। गश्त में लगे पुलिसकर्मियाें काे नसीहतें दी। जाे इक्का-दुक्का राहगीर मिले उनसे बाहर निकलने की वजह पूछी। वाजिब वजह हाेने पर जाने दिया।

सैंपल बढ़ेंगे.. सीएमएचओ डा.बी.एल.मीणा के मुताबिक शहर सहित पूरे जिले में माैसमी बीमारियाें का सर्वे-स्क्रीनिंग का अभियान शुरू किया जाएगा। शहर में डिस्पेंसरियाें के स्टाफ सहित आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता घर-घर जाकर मलेरिया सहित अन्य बुखार वाले राेगियाें की पूछताछ करेंगे। इसके साथ ही खांसी-जुकाम के हाईरिस्क कैटेगरी वाले राेगियाें काे निकटतम डिस्पेंसरी में भेजकर काेविड जांच भी करवाएंगे। डा.मीणा का कहना है, ग्रामीण इलाकाें में भी यह अभियान चलेगा।

