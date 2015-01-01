पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पीबीएम हाॅस्पिटल:सरकार में 5 साल से अटकी है 7 करोड़ की फाइल इसलिए नहीं बन रहा है पीबीएम का ड्रेनेज सिस्टम

बीकानेरएक घंटा पहले
  • परेशानी भुगतने को मजबूर हैं रोज आने वाले सात हजार मरीज और उनके इतने ही परिजन, क्योंकि
  • प्रोजेक्ट पर अफसरों से बात की मेडिकल काॅलेज प्राचार्य ने

पीबीएम हाॅस्पिटल की बात करते ही दिमाग में छवि काैंधती है उस लंबे गलियारे की जाे वार्डाें के सामने से गुजरता है और यहां से निकलने वाले काे हर दस कदम पर नाक पर रुमाल या हाथ रखना पड़ता है। वजह है प्रत्येक वार्ड के सामने बने टाॅयलेट ब्लाॅक जाे गलियारे में खुलते हैं और जाम ही रहते हैं। ऐसा नहीं है कि यहां सफाई नहीं हाेती।

लेकिन, सबसे बड़ी तकनीकी वजह है और वो ये कि ये टाॅयलेट ब्लाॅक तीन घंटे से ज्यादा समय तक साफ ही नहीं रह सकते। वजह, 80 साल पुराने इस भवन के निर्माण के समय बनाया गया ड्रेनेज सिस्टम पूरी तरह नाकारा हाे जाना। ऐसे में एक बार सफाई के साथ ही यहां भर्ती राेगियाें-परिजनाें के औसतन तीन घंटे के उपयाेग से ही ड्रेनेज फिर से जाम हाे जाता है।

हाॅस्पिटल के नए ड्रेनेज सिस्टम का मुद्दा पांच साल से उठ रहा है लेकिन सरकार के पास यह पेंडिंग ही है। वर्ष 2018 में प्रशासन के कहने पर एनएचएम के अभियंताओं ने पीबीएम और जिला हाॅस्पिटल दाेनाें जगह के ड्रेनेज सिस्टम का निरीक्षण कर इसे बदलने या नया एसटीपी प्लांट बनाने की जरूरत बताई।

संभाग के सबसे बड़े अस्पताल का ड्रेनेज सिस्टम आईसीयू में, इलाज जरूरी

ये प्रमुख परेशानियां

  • 20 वार्डों की गैलरी में गंदा पानी भर जाता है। इस कारण वहां भर्ती लगभग 800 मरीजों एवं उनके रिश्तेदारों को परेशानी होती है।
  • ऐसे गंदे पानी के कारण इन्फेक्शन का खतरा रहता है।
  • बारिश के मौसम में अस्पताल के परिसर में चारों ओर पानी भर जाता है और कई दिन तक जमा रहता है। कई बार तो पंप लगाकर ये पानी खाली करना पड़ता है।

दैनिक भास्कर ने मुद्दा उठाया तो कलेक्टर ने सुधार के निर्देश दिए

भास्कर ने पीबीएम का मुद्दा उठाया तो कलेक्टर नमित मेहता ने पीबीएम सुपरिटेंडेंट डॉ. सिरोही को बुलाकर व्यवस्था सुधारने को कहा। वहीं मेडिकल कॉलेज प्रिंसिपल डॉ. एस.एस.राठौड़ ने कहा कि सेंट्रल स्पाॅन्सर्ड स्कीम के पैसे को ड्रेनेज सहित जरूरी सुविधाओं पर खर्च करेंगे। इसके लिए आरयूआईडीपी के अधिकारियाें से बात की है।

कई प्लान बने लेकिन सब फाइलों में ही दफन हुए: पीबीएम अस्पताल के ड्रेनेज सिस्टम को बदलने या सुधारने के लिए कई प्लान बने लेकिन सभी फाइलों में ही दफन हो गए। एक बार 9.45 कराेड़ का प्लान बना था। इनमें से लगभग सात कराेड़ रुपए पीबीएम और बाकी पैसा जिला हाॅस्पिटल के ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट की लागत माना गया। पैसे की तंगी में यह याेजना भी सिरे नहीं चढ़ पाई।

डॉ. सिरोही बोले-ठेकेदार को सफाई में सुधार के लिए कहा है: पीबीएम सुपरिटेंडेंट डाॅ.परमेन्द्र सिराेही ने कहा कि ड्रेनेज काे सुधारने के लिए प्रस्ताव भी बने हैं। इसके बावजूद ठेकेदार काे टायलेट ब्लाॅक्स में सफाई के फेरे बढ़ाने काे कहा है। हमारी ओर से सफाई व्यवस्था बनाए रखने के लिए पूरी कोशिश की जाती है। लेकिन सिस्टम में खामी से भी इनकार नहीं किया जा सकता।

पीबीएम पहुंचीं एडीएम, बाेलीं-सीवरेज समस्या दूर कराएं

एडीएम सिटी सुनीता चाैधरी ने बुधवार काे पीबीएम हाॅस्पिटल का निरीक्षण किया। हाॅस्पिटल सुपरिटेंडेंट डाॅ.सिराेही के साथ वार्ड, गलियाराें टाॅयलेट ब्लाॅक आदि देखे। डाॅ.सिराेही से कहा, सीवरेज की खामियां हैं लेकिन जब तक स्थायी सुधार न हाे तकनीकी विशेषज्ञाें की मदद लेकर नियमित सफाई बढ़ाओ। बायाेमेडिकल वेस्ट देखकर नाराजगी जताई। ओपीडी में राेगी बढ़ने और वार्डाें में सफाई से संतुष्ट हुईं। ओटी में जाकर सर्जरी की स्थिति जानी।

