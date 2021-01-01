पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Bikaner
  • Pending In Police Stations, There Are Cases Of 1171 People Missing From The Division, Only One Answer Is Being Investigated.

लापता लाेगों की तलाश में पुलिस गुमशुदा:थानों में पेंडिंग पड़े हैं संभाग से गायब 1171 लोगों के केस, परिजनाें काे एक ही जवाब-जांच चल रही है

बीकानेर2 घंटे पहले
  • गुमशुदगी के मामलों को हल्के में लेती है पुलिस, बीकानेर के 262 लोगों का अब तक सुराग नहीं

दिल दबा जाता है कितना आज ग़म के भार से कैसी तन्हाई टपकती है दर-ओ-दीवार से अकबर हैदराबादी की ये लाइनें उन परिवारों की भावनाओं काे बयां करने के लिए काफी हैं, जिनके अपने कई साल से गुमशुदा हैं। हालत उस समय और बिगड़ जाती है, जब पुलिस इन लाेगाें काे तलाशने के गंभीर प्रयास नहीं करती। बीकानेर रेंज की बात करें ताे 1171 लाेग कई साल से लापता हैं। इन परिवारों ने आज भी उम्मीद का दामन नहीं छोड़ा, लेकिन पुलिस का लापरवाही भरा रवैया इनके दुख काे और बढ़ा रहा है।

कुछ दिन तलाश करने के बाद पुलिस भूल गई, लेकिन उनके अपने नहीं भूले। उन्हें यकीन है, वे एक दिन जरूर लौटेंगे। इन सबके बीच मानवाधिकार आयाेग का ध्यान भी इस ओर नहीं गया। भास्कर टीम ने गुमशुदगी के मामलों की पड़ताल की तो चौंकाने वाले आंकड़े सामने आए। रेंज में बीकानेर से 262, श्रीगंगानगर से 303, हनुमानगढ़ से 521 और चूरू से 85 लाेग लापता हैं।

इनमें महिला-पुरुष और बच्चे शामिल हैं। बीकानेर में 149 पुरुष, 100 महिलाएं, छह बालक और सात बालिकाओं सहित 262 लापता हैं। थानाें में इन लापता लाेगाें की गुमशुदगी ताे दर्ज है, लेकिन इन्हें तलाशना पुलिस की प्राथमिकता में शामिल नहीं है।
भास्कर EXPLAINER : पुलिस की ढीली कार्यशैली बता रहे हैं एक्सपर्ट

पुलिस का पहला जवाब-कुछ दिन इंतजार कर लाे, अपने आप ही आ जाएगा ऐसे मामलाें में अक्सर पुलिस का पहला जवाब यही हाेता है कि नाराज हाेकर कहीं चला गया हाेगा। कुछ दिन इंतजार कर लाे, लाैट आएगा।
फिर दर्ज हाेती है रिपाेर्ट

थाने में मिसिंग पर्सन रिपाेर्ट (एमपीआर) दर्ज की जाती है। पुलिस के ऑनलाइन सीसीटीएनएस सिस्टम से एमपीआर पुलिस की वेबसाइट पर आ जाती है और पूरे प्रदेश में मैसेज चला जाता है।

व्यक्ति ना मिले, ताे पेंडिंग हाे जाता है मामला

लापता व्यक्ति मिल जाए, ताे उसके बयान लेकर मामला बंद कर दिया जाता है। गुमशुदा के नहीं मिलने पर एमपीआर बंद नहीं हाेती, लेकिन मामला थाने की प्राथमिकता से हट जाता है।

ये करना चाहिए पुलिस काे
1. सबसे पहले नजदीकी रिश्तेदाराें और दाेस्ताें का एड्रेस और माेबाइल नंबर लेकर उनसे जानकारी लेनी चाहिए।
2. लापता व्यक्ति के माेबाइल काे ट्रैक करते हुए उसकी लाेकेशन ढूंढ़ने की काेशिश करनी चाहिए।
3. क्रेडिट-डेबिट कार्ड से हाेने वाले ट्रांजेक्शन की ट्रैकिंग करते हुए उसे ढूंढ़ना चाहिए।

लापता हाेने के पीछे हाेते हैं ये कारण
1. घरवालाें से नाराजगी सबसे बड़ा कारण हाेता है, लेकिन ऐसे ज्यादातर मामलाें में व्यक्ति कुछ दिन बाद घर लाैट आता है।
2. मानव तस्करी की आशंका भी बनी रहती है नाबालिगाें के गायब हाेने के मामलाें में।
3. लड़कियाें से जुड़े मामलाें में प्रेम प्रसंग की संभावना काे नकारा नहीं जा सकता। घरवालाें के विराेध के डर से ऐसे कदम उठा लिए जाते हैं।
4. दुश्मनी का एंगल भी रहता है।

इन उदाहरणाें से समझें लापता लाेगाें के परिवाराें का दर्द

1 डागा चाैक की संपत देवी पारीक (47) 14 अगस्त, 13 की शाम घर से सब्जी लेने निकली थी, लेकिन वापस नहीं लाैटी। परिवार वालों ने रिश्तेदाराें-परिचिताें में खूब तलाश की, लेकिन वह नहीं मिली। 8 दिन तलाश करने के बाद 22 अगस्त काे नया शहर थाने में गुमशुदगी दर्ज कराई। 2 एसीएम फास्ट ट्रैक ऑफिस में एलडीसी बालकृष्ण ओझा (52) 12 दिसंबर, 18 काे ड्यूटी पर गए थे। शाम चार बजे बेटे ने ऑफिस में साथी कर्मचारी काे फाेन किया। पता चला कि ओझा दोपहर 12.30 बजे ही ऑफिस से चले गए थे। देर रात तक घर नहीं लाैटे ताे बेटे शिवशंकर और रविशंकर ने खाेजबीन की। रिश्तेदारों-दोस्तों में तलाश की, लेकिन कुछ पता नहीं चला। सदर थाने में गुमशुदगी दर्ज कराई। आज तक परिजनाें काे बालकृष्ण का इंतजार है। 3 रामपुरा बस्ती की गली संख्या 13 में रहने वाले हैड कांस्टेबल अशाेक पाल के पिता रतनचंद पाल चार अक्टूबर, 18 काे सुबह 11.30 बजे घर से बिना बताए निकल गए। घरवालाें ने खाेजबीन की, लेकिन नहीं मिले। हैड कांस्टेबल ने अपने स्तर पर खाेजबीन की। नयाशहर थाने में गुमशुदगी दर्ज करवाई। लेकिन दाे साल बाद भी पुलिस उनके पिता काे नहीं तलाश पाई। परिवार काफी परेशान और दुखी है।

4 लालगढ़ पुलिस चाैकी के पास रहने वाले दिलीप गुजराती की 17 वर्षीय गूंगी-बहरी बेटी मोनिका 14 अगस्त, 15 काे घर से किसी काम के लिए निकली थी, लेकिन आज तक नहीं लौटी। बेटी के गुम हाेने पर मां राधिका का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल हो गया। उसने खाना-पीना तक छोड़ दिया। आखिरकार बेटी का दर्द दिल में लिए मां डेढ़ साल के बाद स्वर्ग सिधार गई। कपड़े बेचकर गुजारा करने वाले दिलीप गुजराती के परिवार में अब एक बेटा और बेटी हैं। पिता दिलीप, बड़ी बहन अनीता और भाई हर्ष को आज भी मोनिका का इंतजार है।

आईजी बाेले-1 फरवरी से विशेष अभियान चलाएगी पुलिस, भास्कर सवाल : रूटीन काम के लिए इसकी जरूरत क्यों?
आईजी प्रफुल्ल कुमार ने बताया कि पुलिस ने पिछले साल बड़ी संख्या में लापता लाेगाें का पता लगाया है। अब एक फरवरी से पूरे महीने पुलिस मुख्यालय स्तर पर विशेष अभियान मिलाप-1 शुरू किया जा रहा है। इसमें गुमशुदा नाबालिग बच्चाें की तलाश की जाएगी।

पुलिस राज्य स्तर पर नशीले पदार्थों की धरपकड़ के लिए ऑपरेशन प्रहार, अवैध हथियार बरामद करने के लिए ऑपरेशन वज्र, महिला अत्याचारों की रोकथाम के लिए ऑपरेशन आवाज, बाल श्रमिकों की मुक्ति के लिए ऑपरेशन मासूम, गुमशुदा की तलाश के लिए ऑपरेशन मिलाप और छात्राओं से छेड़छाड़ करने वाले मनचलों पर अंकुश लगाने के लिए ऑपरेशन गरिमा चलाती है।

एक्सपर्ट व्यू

परिवार के पास बचता है सिर्फ न्यायिक विकल्प : शर्मा
वरिष्ठ अधिवक्ता और बार काउंसिल ऑफ राजस्थान के मेंबर कुलदीप शर्मा बताते हैं कि लापता व्यक्ति को पुलिस नहीं ढूंढ़ती ताे परिजन एसपी-आईजी के पास जा सकते हैं। इसके बावजूद कार्रवाई ना हाे ताे पीड़ित पक्ष हाईकाेर्ट में बंदी प्रत्यक्षीकरण याचिका दायर कर सकता है। हाईकाेर्ट ने ऐसे कई मामलाें में राज्य सरकार और डीजीपी काे भी आड़े हाथाें लिया है। सामान्यत: गुमशुदगी वाले मामलों में पीड़ित पक्ष के पास न्यायिक विकल्प ही बचता है।
वीआईपी मामलों में ही सक्रिय रहती है पुलिस : भदाैरिया
संस्था सावधान के अध्यक्ष दिनेश सिंह भदौरिया
के अनुसार गुमशुदगी के ज्यादातर मामलाें में पुलिस का रवैया सकारात्मक नहीं हाेता। गुमशुदगी दर्ज करनी पड़ जाए ताे जांच अधिकारी के साथ तलाश में जुटे परिजनों को ही सारे साधन-संसाधन जुटाने पड़ते हैं। वीआईपी मामलों में ही पुलिस इतना पेन लेती है। सामान्य व्यक्तियों की गुमशुदगी सिर्फ फाइलों में दबी रह जाती है। अब हाईकाेर्ट में बंदी प्रत्यक्षीकरण याचिका लगाने के मामले बढ़ने लगे हैं।

20 साल में 4 हजार बिछड़ों को अपनों से मिला चुकी है सावधान संस्था

बीकानेर की सावधान संस्था 20 साल से लापता लाेगाें का पता लगाने और उन्हें परिजनाें तक पहुंचाने के काम में जुटी है। किसी के लापता हाेने की जानकारी मिलने पर संस्था के पदाधिकारी और कार्यकर्ता उसके परिजनाें तक पहुंचते हैं। वहीं, लावारिस लाेगाें के मिलने पर उनके परिजनाें का पता लगाकर घर तक पहुंचाने का काम भी संस्था करती है। संस्था अध्यक्ष दिनेशसिंह भदाैरिया काे वर्ष 2007 में राष्ट्रपति पुरस्कार मिला था। उनकी संस्था अब तक 4 हजार बिछड़े लोगों को अपनों से मिला चुकी है।

