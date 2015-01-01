पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बीकानेर मंडल की ट्रेनों में फेरबदल:यशवंतपुर-बीकानेर एक्सप्रेस स्पेशल में एयरकंडीशन डिब्बे की स्थायी बढ़ोतरी

बीकानेरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कोरोना काल में कम हुए यात्रीभार से रेलवे धीरे-धीरे उबरने लगा है। - फाइल फोटो
  • किसान आंदोलन के कारण दो रेलगाडियां रद्द कर दी गईं, तो एक का मार्ग बदला

कोरोना काल में कम हुए यात्रीभार से रेलवे धीरे-धीरे उबरने लगा है। यही कारण है कि कई ट्रेनों में एयरकंडीशन डिब्बों की संख्या भी बढ़ाई जा रही है। बीकानेर मंडल ने फिलहाल यशवंतपुर-बीकानेर एक्सप्रेस स्पेशल में पार्सल वैन की जगह एक तृतीय श्रेणी एयरकंडीशन डिब्बे की बढ़ोतरी की है। 15 नवम्बर से 17 नवम्बर तक स्थायी रूप से यह डिब्बा लगेगा।

किसान आंदोलन से गाड़ियां रद्द व समय परिवर्तन
बीकानेर मंडल ने किसान आंदोलन के कारण दो त्योहार स्पेशल रेल सेवाओं को रद्द कर दिया है। साथ ही डिब्रुगढ-लालगढ-डिब्रुगढ रेलसेवा का मार्ग परिवर्तन किया जा रहा है। मंडल रेल प्रबंधक ने बताया कि गाड़ी संख्या 09027 बांद्रा - जम्मूनतवी शनिवार तथा गाड़ी संख्या 09028 जम्मूतवी - बांद्रा 16 नवम्बर को रद्द कर दी गई है।

वहीं, गाडी संख्या 05910 लालगढ-डिब्रुगढ-रेलसेवा शनिवार को लालगढ़ से रवाना हुई, जो अब परिवर्तित मार्ग वाया हनुमानगढ-सादुलपुर- हिसार-भिवानी-रोहतक होकर संचालित डिब्रुगढ़ पहुंचेगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंचैम्पियन मुंबई के सूर्यकुमार और ईशान टॉप स्कोरर; संदीप ने कोहली को रिकॉर्ड 7 बार आउट किया - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें