ईसीबी कार्मिकों का धरना:कार्मिकों ने शव यात्रा निकाल तकनीकी शिक्षा मंत्री का पुतला फूंका

बिकानेर
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शिक्षा मंत्री के पुतले की शव यात्रा निकाली

वेतन भुगतान की मांग को लेकर चल रहा ईसीबी कार्मिकों का धरना गुरुवार को चौथे दिन भी कॉलेज परिसर में जारी रहा। आक्रोशित कर्मचारियों ने तकनीकी शिक्षा मंत्री के पुतले की शव यात्रा निकाली और महाविद्यालय के मुख्य द्वार पर में पुतला फूंका।

प्रदर्शन के दौरान कर्मचारियों के सरकार विरोधी एवं कर्मचारी एकता जिंदाबाद के नारों के साथ महाविद्यालय परिसर गूंज उठा।

रेक्टा अध्यक्ष डॉ.शौकत अली ने बताया कि अपनी मांग को सरकार तक पहुंचने के लिए सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफार्म के माध्यम से अधिकारियों, जनप्रतिनिधियों, मंत्रियों तक पहुंचने का प्रयास जारी है।

एक ओर जहां राज्य सरकार एक लाख संविदा कर्मचारियों को नियमित नियुक्ति देकर दीपावली का तोहफा देने जा रही है, वहीं अपने स्वयं के अधीन संचालित राजकीय अभियांत्रिकी महाविद्यालयों के अल्प वेतनभोगी कर्मचारियों को वेतन देने में अनदेखी कर रही है।

प्रदर्शनकारियों ने कहा कि शिक्षा विभाग का पिछले एक वर्ष से बेरुखी का आलम यह है कि लगातार अवगत करवाने के बावजूद भी उचित कार्यवाही करने की बजाय मात्र आश्वासन ही दिया जा रहा है।

रेक्टा प्रवक्ता महेंद्र व्यास ने बताया कि शुक्रवार को सरकार के खिलाफ सद्बुद्धि यज्ञ किया जाएगा। प्रदर्शन में डॉ.विकास शर्मा, राजेंद्र सिंह शेखावत,राहुल राज चौधरी, मनोज कुड़ी, ऋतुराज सोनी, डॉ प्रवीण पुरोहित, डॉ विनोद चौधरी, चंद्रशेखर राजोरिया, डॉ देवेंद्र गहलोत, डॉ मनोज सिंह शेखावत, ओम प्रकाश, उदय व्यास आदि शामिल हुए।

