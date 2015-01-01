पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ऑपरेशन वज्र:पुलिस ने अवैध असलहों पर फाेकस किया ताे दाे माह में बरामद कर लिए 162 हथियार

बीकानेर3 घंटे पहले
  • चाराें जिलाें में दर्ज हुए 133 मुकदमाें में 161 अभियुक्त गिरफ्तार, 165 कारतूस बरामद

बीकानेर रेंज में फायरिंग की लगातार वारदाताें काे देखते हुए पुलिस ने अभियान चलाकर अवैध हथियाराें पर फाेकस किया ताे दाे माह में ही 162 पिस्टल, रिवाल्वर, तमंचे बरामद हाे गए। रेंज के बीकानेर सहित श्रीगंगानगर, हनुमानगढ़ और चूरू जिलाें में लगातार फायरिंग की घटनाएं हुई। अपराधियाें ने हत्या, लूट, डकैती, जानलेवा हमलाें की वारदाताें काे अंजाम दिया।

सामने आया कि अपराधियाें के पास बड़ी संख्या में अवैध हथियार और कारतूस पहुंच रहे हैं। इसे देखते हुए पुलिस ने चाराें जिलाें में अवैध हथियाराें के खिलाफ ‘ऑपरेशन वज्र’ शुरू किया। वारदाताें काे अंजाम देने वाले अपराधियाें को चिह्नित किया और उनके खिलाफ आर्म्स एक्ट में मुकदमे दर्ज कर गिरफ्तारियां शुरू कीं। आठ सितंबर से एक नवंबर तक दाे माह में ही 162 अवैध हथियार बरामद हाे गए।

इस दाैरान पुलिस थानाें में 133 मुकदमे दर्ज हुए और 161 अभियुक्ताें काे गिरफ्तार किया गया। पुलिस काे इनसे 165 कारतूस भी बरामद हुए। बरामद किए गए हथियाराें में से कुछ पिस्टल ताे डबल मैग्जीन के अत्याधुनिक भी हैं। गिरफ्तार किए अभियुक्ताें में ऐसे भी हैं जिनके तार अन्तरराज्यीय हथियार तस्कराें से जुड़े हैं। पुलिस उनके बारे में भी छानबीन कर रही है। काैनसे जिले में कितने हथियार मिले

  • बीकानेर : 30 मुकदमे दर्ज हुए जिनमें 37 लाेगाें काे गिरफ्तार कर 56 अवैध हथियार और 26 कारतूस बरामद किए गए।
  • श्रीगंगानगर : 38 मुकदमे दर्ज हुए जिनमें 41 अभियुक्ताें काे गिरफ्तार कर 39 अवैध हथियार और 56 कारतूस बरामद किए गए।
  • हनुमानगढ़ : 56 मुकदमे दर्ज हुए जिनमें 65 अभियुक्ताें काे गिरफ्तार कर 55 अवैध हथियार और 48 कारतूस बरामद किए गए।
  • चूरू : 17 मुकदमे दर्ज हुए जिनमें 27 अभियुक्ताें काे गिरफ्तार कर 21 अवैध हथियार और 39 कारतूस बरामद किए गए।

^अवैध हथियाराें की तस्करी और खरीद-फराेख्त में शामिल लाेगाें की पूरी चेन तैयार कर उनके खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाएगी। आर्म्स डीलर्स के रिकाॅर्ड भी खंगाले जाएंगे, खासकर कारतूसाें के संबंध में। ऑपरेशन वज्र लगातार जारी रहेगा।
- प्रफुल्ल कुमार, आईजी

