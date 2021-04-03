पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अफवाह ने रातभर जगाया:हथियारबंद संदिग्ध घुसने की सूचना पर 15 घंटे तक छाने सरसों के खेत, खोजी कुत्ते भी दौड़ाए, कोई नहीं मिला; थक-हारकर कहा- सूचना गलत थी

बीकानेर37 मिनट पहले
गुरुवार सुबह महाजन के सरसो के खेत में संदिग्ध लोगों को ढूंढ़ती रही पुलिस। फोटो : मुकेश रंगा - Dainik Bhaskar
गुरुवार सुबह महाजन के सरसो के खेत में संदिग्ध लोगों को ढूंढ़ती रही पुलिस। फोटो : मुकेश रंगा
  • बीकानेर के महाजन थानाक्षेत्र का मामला, एक महिला ने दी थी सूचना उसके बाद बढ़ता चला गया मामला

खबर आई कि बीकानेर के महाजन थाने के सरसों के खेतों में कुछ हथियारबंद घुस आए हैं। सूचना आग की तरह फैली और पुलिस हाईअलर्ट पर आ गई। पुलिस ने पूरे इलाके को घेर लिया और चेतावनी दी कि बाहर निकल आओ.. जो भी हो.. कुछ नहीं होगा। पर यह क्या! सामने से न कोई जवाब आया न हलचल दिखाई दी। इसने पुलिस की घेराबंदी देखने के लिए जुटे गांववालों की धड़कनें तेज कर दीं। गुप अंधेरे में खेतों में बदमाशों की तलाश किसी चुनौती से कम नहीं थी। पुलिस ने टुकड़ियों में हथियारबंद जवानों को डाॅग स्क्वाड के साथ खेतों में उतार दिया। वे खेत में बागड़-बागड़ छानते रहे और पूरी रात गुजर गई.. किसी को आंख से आंख न लगी। लेकिन 15 घंटे में भी कोई नहीं मिला। आखिरकार पुलिस को खाली हाथ ही लौटना पड़ा। 15 घंटै के बाद थक-हारकर सफाई में कहा कि कोई संदिग्ध नहीं है। आप सभी तसल्ली सेे रहिए..। सूचना ही गलत थी।

यहां से शुरू और फिर फैलते चली गई…

दरअसल, गांव की एक महिला ने दो से तीन लोगों को बुधवार देर शाम सरसों के खेत में जाते देखा। न जान, न पहचान.. वाली बात थी तो महिला ने घरवालों को यह बात बता दी। सब मिलकर चिल्लाए तो हड़कंप मच गया। बाद में यह आशंका ने तूल पकड़ लिया कि जो लोग अंदर गए हैं, उनके पास हथियार भी हो सकता है। फिर क्या था.. पुलिस की भी एंट्री गांव में हो गर्ह। पुलिस ने गांववालों को खेतों से दूर खदेड़ा और स्पीकर पर एनाउंस करना शुरू कर दिया कि जो भी अंदर हो, बाहर आ जाए। वर्ना ठीक नहीं होगा..। जब बात नहीं बनी तो देर रात तीन बजे बीकानेर का डॉग स्क्वॉड भी बुला लिया। खोजी कुत्तों के जरिए छानबीन शुरू की लेकिन वे भी बैरंग ही लौट आए। हथियारबंद जवान भी छानबीन करके खाली हाथ ही वापस आए।

अब कहा, कोई नहीं था खेत में

महाजन थानाधिकारी ने गुरुवार दोपहर बताया कि खेतों में कोई संदिग्ध व्यक्ति नहीं मिला है। हो सकता है कि महिलाओं को भ्रम हुआ है, या फिर गांव के ही लोग होंगे जो बाद में निकल गए। पुलिस को पूरी मशक्कत के बाद कोई नहीं मिला।

