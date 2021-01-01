पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना टीकाकरण:3 दिन में सबको पहली डोज देने की तैयारी, कल जिले भर में 50 बूथ पर होगा वैक्सीनेशन

बीकानेर2 घंटे पहले
  • 30 बूथ पर 2997 को टीके लगाने थे, 1442 ही पहुंचे सोमवार को

कोरोना से डटकर मुकाबला करने वाले स्वास्थ्यकर्मी टीका लगवाने में पीछे सरक रहे हैं जबकि सरकार अगले तीन दिन में सभी स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों को पहला टीका लगाने का निर्णय ले चुकी है। इसके लिए बुधवार को जहां जिलेभर में 50 जगह टीकाकरण होगा वहीं गुरुवार को 28 एवं शुक्रवार को 49 स्थानों पर टीके लगेंगे।

सोमवार को जिले में 30 बूथों पर वैक्सीनेशन हुआ। इन बूथों पर 2997 को टीका लगाने का लक्ष्य था लेकिन 1442 ने ही लगवाया। मतलब यह कि 48.13 प्रतिशत स्वास्थ्य कर्मी टीका लगवाने पहुंचे। बीकानेर में अब तक सात दिन टीकाकरण हो चुका है। इस दौरान 7267 को टीका लगाने का लक्ष्य था लेकिन 4045 ही वैक्सीनेशन करवाने पहुंचे। मतलब यह कि 55.66 प्रतिशत स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों ने टीका लगवाया।

अब मंगलवार को गणतंत्र दिवस के बाद अगले तीन दिनों में बचे हुए सभी हैल्थवर्कर को पहली डोज लगाने का निर्णय लिया गया है। आरसीएचओ डाॅ.राजेशकुुमार गुप्ता के मुताबिक, इसके लिए पहले दिन 27 को जिले में 50 बूथों पर वैक्सीनेशन होगा। 28 को बीकानेर शहर के 28 बूथों पर एवं 29 को जिलेभर में 49 बूथ तय किए गए हैं।

तीनों दिन बीकानेर शहर के 28 बूथों पर टीके लगने का क्रम जारी रहेगा। इसमें से 10 बूथ पीबीएम हॉस्पिटल-मेडिकल कॉलेज परिसर के हैं। शहर की लगभग सभी डिस्पेंसिरयों, स्लम डिस्पेंसरियों में टीके लगाए जाएंगे। जिला हॉस्पिटल एवं कोठारी हॉस्पिटल भी टीकाकरण के केन्द्र रहेंगे।

एक्सपर्ट व्यू : टीका इसलिए जरूरी क्योंकि दुबारा कोविड हुआ तो ज्यादा खतरनाक होगा : डॉ. अंजलि
जिस तरह डेंगू के रोगी को दुबारा डेंगू ज्यादा खतरनाक होता है उसी तरह अगर एक बार कोविड होने के बाद कोई लापरवाह हो गया। टीका नहीं लगवाया और दुबारा कोविड की चपेट में आया तो यह अत्यधिक खतरनाक हो सकता है। वजह-पहली बार इन्फेक्टेड होने पर एंटी बॉडी बनते हैं, दुबारा इन्फेक्शन पर एंटी बॉडी डिपेंडेंट इन्हांसमेंट होने के कारण यह ज्यादा खतरनाक हो जाता है।

इसके विपरीत वैक्सीन से जो एंटी बॉडी बनती है वह रक्षात्मक होती है। इसकी वजह से दुबारा बीमारी या तो होगी ही नहीं, या होगी तो बहुत हल्की रहेगी। रही बात वैक्सीन के सुरक्षित होने की तो मैंने भी टीका लगवाया है। अब मैं व्यक्तिगत तौर पर कह सकती हूं कि इसका कोई दुष्प्रभाव नहीं है। (एसपी मेडिकल कॉलेज माइक्रोबायोलॉजी प्रोफेसर एवं हैड। सभी कोविड जांचें इनकी देखरेख में ही हुई।)

