  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Bikaner
  • Private School Operators Gave Notice To Education Minister Dotasara, Angry For Private Educational Institutions To Speak The Word 'business'

मानहानि का नोटिस:निजी स्कूल संचालकों ने शिक्षा मंत्री डोटासरा को दिया नोटिस, निजी शिक्षण संस्थाओं के लिए ‘धंधा’ शब्द बोलने से आक्रोशित है

बीकानेर9 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शिक्षा मंत्री गोविन्द डोटासरा व निजी स्कूल संचालकों के बीच लॉकडाउन के बाद से ही ठनी हुई है
  • नेशनल इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ स्कूल एसोसिएशन ने दिया है नोटिस

राजस्थान के शिक्षा मंत्री और निजी स्कूलों संचालकों के बीच अब ठन गई है। पिछले दिनों शिक्षा मंत्री गोविन्द डोटासरा की ओर से निजी शिक्षण संस्थाओं को कथित तौर पर ‘धंधा’ कहा था, जिस पर आपत्ति जताते हुए दस करोड़ रुपए का कानूनी नोटिस भेजा गया है।
नोटिस में निजी स्कूलों की ओर से अधिवक्ता ने कहा है कि पिछले दिनों एक प्रेस ब्रीफिंग के दौरान डोटासरा ने स्कूल संचालकों के लिए ‘धंधा’ शब्द उपयोग में लिया। एक बार नहीं बल्कि बोला गया। इससे निजी स्कूल संचालकों की समाज में छवि खराब हुई है। नेशनल इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ स्कूल एसोसिएशन (नीसा) की ओर से दिया गया यह नोटिस चंडीगढ़ के अधिवक्ता पंकज मैनी ने भेजा है। नोटिस में कहा गया है कि पंद्रह दिन के भीतर शिक्षा मंत्री इस शब्द के लिए सार्वजनिक तौर पर माफी मांगे।
फीस को लेकर चल रहा आंदोलन
उधर, निजी स्कूल संचालकों का फीस को लेकर राज्यव्यापी आंदोलन चल रहा है। ‘फोरम ऑफ प्राइवेट स्कूल्स ऑफ राजस्थान’ के बैनर तले गैर सरकारी स्कूलों के संचालकों और शिक्षकों का आमरण अनशन जयपुर में बुधवार को नौवें दिन भी लगातार जारी रहा।
शिक्षा मंत्री के आवास पर होगा प्रदर्शन
प्राईवेट एज्यूकेशनल इंस्टीट्यूट्स प्रोसपैरिटी एलायंस (पैपा) के प्रदेश समन्वयक गिरिराज खैरीवाल ने बताया कि जयपुर में शहीद स्मारक पर एकत्रित हुए 33 जिलों से आए हुए 300 से अधिक पदाधिकारियों ने सर्वसम्मति से यह फैसला किया है कि यदि 22 नवंबर तक सरकार द्वारा समस्या का कोई समाधान नहीं किया जाता है और वार्ता के लिए नहीं बुलाया जाता है तो शिक्षा मंत्री के विधानसभा क्षेत्र में प्राईवेट स्कूल संचालकों व शिक्षकों द्वारा बड़ी तादाद में महापड़ाव किया जाएगा। शिक्षा मंत्री के सीकर लक्ष्मणगढ़ स्थित आवास के बाहर महापड़ाव के साथ ही धरना दिया जाएगा।

बीकानेर से ये हुए शामिल
बीकानेर से गए पांच सदस्यीय दल में गिरिराज खैरीवाल, तरविंद्र सिंह कपूर, विपिन पोपली, हरविंद्र सिंह कपूर, मुकेश शर्मा एवंं नोखा के महावीर गहलोत, मदनलाल सियाग, ललित पालीवाल एवं देवाराम बाना सम्मिलित थेे।

