मूंगफली का समर्थन पर खरीदी:मूंगफली की खरीद आज से जिले में 29 खरीद केंद्र बनाए

बीकानेर2 घंटे पहले
दूसरी तहसील में यदि पंजीयन कराया जाता है ताे पंजीयन मान्य नहीं हाेगा
  • मूंगफली का समर्थन मूल्य 5275 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल घोषित

जिले में किसानाें की समर्थन मूल्य पर मूंगफली खरीद बुधवार से शुरू हाेगी। खरीद के जिले में 29 केंद्र बनाए गए हैं। वहीं प्रदेश में 850 खरीद केंद्र हैं। जिले में पांच केंद्राें पर मूंग की खरीद के अलावा शेष सभी पर मूंगफली की खरीद की जाएगी। किसानाें काे असुविधा नहीं हाे, इसके लिए ऑनलाइन पंजीकरण की व्यवस्था ई-मित्र एवं खरीद केंद्राें पर सुबह नाै से शाम सात बजे तक के लिए चालू है। वर्ष 2020-21 के लिए मूंग का 7196 और मूंगफली का 5275 प्रति क्विंटल रुपए समर्थन मूल्य घाेषित किया गया है।
जन आधार व खसरा से हाेगा पंजीयन
किसान काे जन आधार कार्ड नंबर, खसरा गिरदावरी की प्रति एवं बैंक पासबुक की प्रति पंजीयन फार्म के साथ अपलाेड करनी हाेगी। जिस किसान ने बिना गिरदावरी के अपना पंजीयन करवाया। उसका पंजीयन समर्थन मूल्य पर खरीद के लिए मान्य नहीं हाेगा। यदि ई-मित्र की ओर से गलत पंजीयन किए जाते है या तहसील के बाहर पंजीयन किए जाते है ताे ऐसे ई-मित्राें के खिलाफ कार्यवाही की जाएगी।

फैक्ट फाइल

जिंस बाेया गया क्षेत्रफल अनुमानित उत्पादन हेक्टर में टन में मूंग 20965 25620 मूंगफली 241240 723720

जहां कृषि भूमि वहीं हाेगी खरीद : किसान एक जन आधार कार्ड में अंकित नाम में से जिसके नाम गिरदावरी हाेगी। उसके नाम से एक पंजीयन करवा सकेगा। किसान इस बात का विशेष ख्याल रखे कि जिस तहसील में कृषि भूमि है। उसी तहसील के कार्यक्षेत्र वाले खरीद केंद्र पर उपज बेचान के लिए पंजीयन करवाए। दूसरी तहसील में यदि पंजीयन कराया जाता है ताे पंजीयन मान्य नहीं हाेगा।

माेबाइल पर आएगा मैसेज मिलेगी तुलाई की तिथि
मूंगफली व मूंग की खरीद के लिए जिले में छतरगढ़, पांचू, दंताैर, काेलायत, पूगल, गजनेर, पलाना, लूणकरणसर, बज्जू, खाजूवाला, श्रीडूंगरगढ़ उपतहसील में 29 खरीद केंद्र बनाए गए है। डिप्टी रजिस्ट्रार नवरंगलाल बिश्नाेई ने बताया कि काश्तकार पंजीयन कराते समय यह सुनिश्चित कर ले कि पंजीकृत माेबाइल नंबर से जनआधार कार्ड से लिंक हाे, जिससे समय पर तुलाई की दिनांक की सूचना मिल सके। किसान प्रचलित बैंक खाता सही दे ताकि ऑनलाइन भुगतान के समय किसी प्रकार की परेशान किसान काे नहीं हाे।

