अनदेखी:सात दिन में दूसरी बार टूटी राजस्थान फीडर नहर, एमओयू के हिसाब से काम होने पर ऐसा नहीं होता

बीकानेर2 घंटे पहले
साल जनवरी 2019 में केन्द्र, पंजाब और राजस्थान सरकार के बीच इंदिरा गांधी नहर फीडर को ठीक करने का जो एमओयू हुआ था उस पर अगर अमल होता तो आज राजस्थान के 50 हजार से ज्यादा किसान और लाखों बीघा खेती पानी के लिए नहीं तरस रही होती। आज के हालात ये हैं कि बीते एक सप्ताह में दो बार राजस्थान फीडर दरक चुकी है।

9200 क्यूसेक की जगह राजस्थान को सिर्फ 3000 क्यूसेक पानी मिल रहा है। इस वजह से रेगुलेशन के मुख्य अभियंता विनोद चौधरी को सीएडी कमिश्नर को पत्र लिखना पड़ा कि फिलहाल मिल रहे पानी से सिंचाई की बारी पूरी नहीं की जा सकती। राजस्थान और सरहिंद फीडर को ठीक करने के लिए 1300 करोड़ रुपए आबंटित किए जा चुके हैं।

कुछ राशि पंजाब को दे दी भी गई। बावजूद इसके पंजाब दो साल में फीडर की मरम्मत का काम शुरू नहीं कर पाया। 2022 तक इस काम को पूरा करना था। इसका राजस्थान के नौ जिलों के किसान और आमजन को भुगतना पड़ रहा है।

  • जिन किसानों की जितने दिन की बारी पिटेगी हम उनको वापस उतने दिन पानी देंगे। भले ही इसके लिए कुछ दिन के रेगुलेशन आगे बढ़ाना पड़े। नहर के भीतर पाइपिंग अचानक घटी घटना है। जैसे ही नहर ठीक होगी, पूरा पानी मिलना शुरू होगा हम किसानों को पानी देने लगेंगे। मरम्मत का काम पंजाब का है, राजस्थान सरकार के अधिकारी उनसे संपर्क में हैं। - विनोद चौधरी, मुख्य अभियंता, रेगुलेशन

इन लिफ्टों की पिटेगी बारी

बीकानेर जोन की चारणवाला, गजनेर, कोलायत लिफ्ट समेत तमाम लिफ्टों और माइनर में सिंचाई की बारी चल रही है पर पानी नहीं है। प्रथम स्टेज की पूगल ब्रांच की बारी है। जैसलमेर तक तो पानी पहुंचना ही मुश्किल हो रहा है क्योंकि 3000 पानी नहर में फ्लो से आगे नहीं बढ़ पाता।

