शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान:बीकानेर में दूध से बने घटिया सामानों पर धड़ाधड़ कार्रवाई, अब तक बीस से अधिक प्रतिष्ठानों पर हुई जांच

बीकानेर31 मिनट पहले
दुकानों से सेम्पल लेकर जांच के लिए भेजे जा रहे हैं।
  • बुधवार को बीकानेर के एक बड़े दूध व्यवसायी तथा एक बड़े नमकीन व मिठाई विक्रेता के यहां छापा मार गया

शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान के तहत बीकानेर में धड़ाधड़ कार्रवाई हो रही है। पिछले दो दिन में बीस से अधिक प्रतिष्ठानों पर छापामारी के साथ ही दस नमूनों की जांच तो फोरेंसिक साइंस लेबोरेटरी (एफएसएल) को भेज दी है। बुधवार को बीकानेर के एक बड़े दूध व्यवसायी तथा एक बड़े नमकीन व मिठाई विक्रेता के यहां छापा मार गया है, जहां से सेम्पल लेकर जांच के लिए भेजे जा रहे हैं।

मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी डॉ. बी.एल. मीणा ने बताया कि दाऊजी मंदिर रोड स्थित श्रीराम दूध भंडार के यहां छानबीन की गई है। यहां से दूध के सेम्पल लेकर जांच के लिए भेजे गए हैं। बीकानेर में यहां से हर रोज सैकड़ों की संख्या में लोग कतारबद्ध होकर दूध खरीदते हैं। ऐसे में यहां के दूध सेम्पल लेने के बाद लोगों में परिणाम को लेकर उत्सुकता है। मीणा ने बताया कि सेम्पल की रिपोर्ट आने पर ही पता चलेगा कि दूध में गड़बड़ी है या नहीं? हालांकि प्रतिष्ठान स्वयं रोज सेम्पल लेकर ही दूध खरीदता है।

इसके बाद केईएम रोड स्थित एक नमकीन व मिठाई की दुकान बीकानेर नमकीन भंडार पर भी कार्रवाई की गई। यहां पड़े पुराने सामान को देखकर सीएमएचओ ने दुकान संचालक को जमकर लताड़ा। यहां से भी सेम्पल लिए गए हैं।

एफएसएल जांच महत्वपूर्ण
जिन प्रतिष्ठानों के सेम्पल एफएसलएल भेजे गए हैं, वहां अगर गड़बड़ी मिलती है तो बड़ी कार्रवाई हो सकती है। एफएसएल को अभी भेजे गए सेम्पल में मावा व पनीर के सेम्पल है। चिकित्सा विभाग ने कुछ मावे तो बिल्कुल घटिया स्तर के बरामद किए हैं, जिन पर बकायदा फफूंद लगी हुई है। इस घटिया माल को बीकानेर से बाहर बेचा जा रहा था।

मावा जब्ती पर कार्रवाई नहीं
शनिवार को चिकित्सा विभाग ने जिस कोल्ड स्टोरेज से चार हजार पीपे मावे के जब्त किए थे, वहां भी अब तक कार्रवाई नहीं हुई है। दरअसल, यह मावे के पीपे किसी एक व्यापारी के नहीं है बल्कि दर्जनभर व्यापारियों के हैं, जो कोल्ड स्टोरेज में रखे गए थे।

