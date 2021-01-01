पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उच्च शिक्षा:संभाग के 51 काॅलेजाें की मान्यता हाेगी रद्द, 17 हजार स्टूडेंट्स काे दूसरे काॅलेजाें में शिफ्ट करेंगे

बीकानेरएक घंटा पहलेलेखक: लोकेंद्रसिंह तोमर
  • विश्वविद्यालय अनुदान आयाेग की गाइडलाइन के मुताबिक याेग्य स्टाफ व प्रिंसिपल नहीं होने पर लेना पड़ा निर्णय
  • पालना कराने के लिए विवि 14 साल से कॉलेजों को पत्र पर पत्र लिख रहा था

महाराजा गंगासिंह विश्वविद्यालय जल्द एफीलिएटेड 426 काॅलेजाें में से 51 की मान्यता निरस्त करने वाला है। इससे बीकानेर, हनुमानगढ़, चूरू और श्रीगंगानगर के करीब 17 हजार स्टूडेंट्स प्रभावित हाेंगे। छात्राें का भविष्य बचाने के लिए विवि इन काॅलेजाें के छात्राें काे आसपास के नजदीकी दूसरे काॅलेजाें में शिफ्ट करेगा। एफीलिएशन निरस्त करने की प्रक्रिया नोटशीट पर ले ली गई है।

विश्वविद्यालय अनुदान आयाेग की गाइडलाइन के मुताबिक इन काॅलेजाें में याेग्य स्टाफ व क्वालीफाई प्रिंसिपल नहीं हाेने की वजह से ये निर्णय लेना पड़ा। पालना कराने के लिए विवि 14 साल से कॉलेजों को पत्र पर पत्र लिख रहा है। कई बार नोटिस दिए। फाइन तक लगाए। बावजूद इसके काॅलेज प्रशासन पर जूं तक नहीं रेंगी। अब विवि ने यह कड़ा निर्णय लिया। 17 साल के कार्यकाल में विवि दूसरी बार काॅलेजाें का एफीलिएशन निरस्त करेगा। दाे साल पहले भी 15 काॅलेजाें की मान्यता रद्द की गई थी।

श्रीगंगानगर के सर्वाधिक 22 काॅलेज

श्रीगंगानगर के सर्वाधिक 22 काॅलेज हैं, जिन पर मान्यता की तलवार लटकी है। दूसरे नंबर पर हनुमानगढ़ के 15, बीकानेर के सबसे कम 6 और चूरू के 8 काॅलेजों की मान्यता निरस्त हाेना लगभग तय है।

चार सवाल; यूजीसी, विवि, काॅलेज और छात्राें से

यूजीसी से
विश्वविद्यालय अनुदान आयाेग उच्च शिक्षा की गुणवत्ता बनाए रखने के लिए सबसे बड़ी संस्था है। 14 साल से महाराजा गंगासिंह विवि अपने काॅलेजाें में यूजीसी की गाइडलाइन का पालन नहीं करा पा रहा। फिर विवि पर कार्रवाई क्याें नहीं की।
एमजीएस विवि से
विश्वविद्यालय 2006 से जुर्माना, चेतावनी और नाेटिस पर नाेटिस दे रहा। फिर भी अब तक किसी काॅलेज पर एक्शन क्याें नहीं लिया गया। अगर किसी एक काॅलेज पर एक्शन लिया जाता ताे आसपास के 10 काॅलेज सचेत हाेते लेकिन विवि के ढुलमुल रवैये से काॅलेजाें के हाैसले बढ़ते गए।
काॅलेजाें से
आनन-फानन में काॅलेज स्थापित किया। उसी समय यूजीसी और विवि की गाइडलाइन का पालन क्याें नहीं किया। छात्राें ने काॅलेजाें पर भराेसा कर प्रवेश लिया, लेकिन काॅलेजाें की लापरवाही से अब हजाराें छात्राें के भविष्य पर संकट मंडराने लगा है।
छात्र-अभिभावकाें से
काेई भी चार कमरे बनाकर काॅलेज शुरू कर दे ताे बिना जांच-पड़ताल प्रवेश क्याें लेते हैं। अभिभावकाें ने ऐसे काॅलेजाें में अपने बच्चाें काे दाखिला दिलाकर उनका भविष्य संकट में क्याें डाला। वाे भी भारी-भरकम फीस भरकर, जबकि ऐसे काॅलेज यूजीसी नियम फॉलो नहीं करते।

2006 से जुर्माना बढ़ता गया पर काॅलेजाें की गुणवत्ता नहीं सुधरी

  • 2006 से विवि ने एफीलिएटेड काॅलेजाें पर शिकंजा कसना शुरू किया। तब 50 प्रतिशत स्टाफ हाेने पर 10 हजार, 75 प्रतिशत याेग्यताधारी स्टाफ पर पांच और एंडाेमेंट फंड का निर्माण नहीं करने पर पांच हजार का जुर्माना लगाया था। 2007 में सभी कैटेगरी का जुर्माना बढ़ाकर दाेगुना और 2008 में तीन गुना कर दिया।
  • 2011-12 में 50 प्रतिशत स्टाफ पर दाे लाख, 75 प्रतिशत याेग्य स्टाफ पर एक लाख और एंडाेमेंट फंड का निर्माण ना करने पर दाे लाख का जुर्माना लगाया। जब इसका विराेध हुआ ताे विवि की बाेर्ड ऑफ मैनेजमेंट की मीटिंग में एक समिति का गठन किया गया, जिसने काॅलेजाें काे राहत देने की सिफारिश की।
  • चार साल पहले विवि ने बाेम की अनुशंसा पर काॅलेजाें काे अंतिम माैका देते 31 दिसंबर, 2016 तक सभी शर्ताें की पालना का आदेश दिया। करीब 96 काॅलेजाें ने भूमि, भवन, स्टाफ, याेग्यता की शर्तें पूरी कर लीं लेकिन 40 काॅलेजों ने शर्तें पूरी नहीं की। इस बीच कुछ नए काॅलेज भी विवि से जुड़े।
  • चार साल से इन 51 काॅलेजाें काे जब 31 दिसंबर 2020 तक दस्तावेज जमा कराने का माैका दिया ताे 18 ने दस्तावेज साैंप दिए। अब विवि उनके दस्तावेज चेक करेगा। यदि सभी के दस्तावेज सही पाए गए ताे शेष 33 काॅलेजाें पर कार्रवाई हाेगी। यदि दस्तावेज सही नहीं मिले ताे 51 काॅलेजाें की मान्यता रद्द होगी।

यूजीसी की शर्तें और काॅलेजाें की जमीनी हकीकत

  • स्नातकाेत्तर काॅलेज में प्रिंसिपल की याेग्यता पीएचडी के साथ 15 साल का शैक्षणिक अनुभव हाेना चाहिए लेकिन ज्यादातर काॅलेजाें में 10 साल से ज्यादा का अनुभव वर्तमान में माैजूद प्रिंसिपल काे नहीं है। जाे याेग्यता प्रमाण-पत्र विवि काे साैंपा भी वाे टुकड़ाें में है। कहीं छह महीने का, कहीं एक ताे कहीं चार साल। एक मुश्त 15 साल का अनुभव प्रमाण-पत्र नहीं है।
  • स्नातक काॅलेज में प्रिंसिपल की याेग्यता पीएचडी के साथ 12 साल का शैक्षणिक अनुभव जरूरी है लेकिन 51 में से किसी काॅलेज में याेग्यताधारी प्रिंसिपल नहीं है। पीएचडी तो सभी हैं लेकिन अनुभव किसी के पास नहीं।
  • काॅलेज में फैकल्टी के हिसाब से स्टाफ तय है। बीए की तीनाें कक्षाओं के लिए न्यूनतम पांच शिक्षक हाेना अनिवार्य है पर 51 में से 30 से ज्यादा काॅलेजाें में आधा भी स्टाफ नहीं है।
  • काॅमर्स में न्यूनतम दाे और साइंस में पांच शिक्षक हाेना अनिवार्य है। अगर किसी काॅलेजाें में तीनाें ही फैकल्टी हैं ताे न्यूनतम 12 शिक्षक अनिवार्य है, जाे नहीं है।

कुलपति विनाेद कुमार सिंह की दाे टूक-मैं दबाव में नहीं आने वाला, अब मान्यता रद्द हाेगी
Q|सुना है आप 51 काॅलेजाें की मान्यता निरस्त करने जा रहे हैं।
A| संख्या ताे याद नहीं पर हां, अब मान्यता रद्द किए बिना काम नहीं चलेगा क्याेंकि मैंने पिछली फाइलें देखीं। उसके अनुसार काॅलेजाें काे बहुत माैके दिए जा चुके हैं।
Q|आपकाे मालूम है, काॅलेज रसूखदाराें के हैं या संचालकाें के हाई-प्राेफाइल रिश्ते हैं। आप मान्यता रद्द कर पाएंगे?
A| तीन तरह के दबाव हाेते हैं। आर्थिक बल, शारीरिक बल और राजनीतिक बल। मैं रिटायर हूं, पेंशन मिल रही है। अब बताैर कुलपति वेतन मिल रहा है। मेरे बच्चे सैटल हैं। मुझे पैसे की भूख नहीं है। शारीरिक बल का अब जमाना नहीं रहा। राजनीतिक बल मेरे पर तब तक असर नहीं करेगा जब तक राज्यपाल के निर्देशाें की पालना ना हाे। इसलिए दबाव की परवाह नहीं है।
Q| ताे फिर इन काॅलेजाें के स्टूडेंट्स का क्या हाेगा।
A| मुझे पता है, इसमें स्टूडेंट्स का काेई दाेष नहीं। इसलिए हम इन काॅलेजाें के स्टूडेंट्स काे आसपास के काॅलेजों में शिफ्ट करेंगे। उनका भविष्य खराब नहीं हाेने देंगे। अगर दूसरे काॅलेजाें में सेक्शन फुल हैं ताे नए सेक्शन बढ़वाएंगे।
Q| ताे ये आपका अंतिम निर्णय है।
A| मैंने इसे नाेटशीट पर ले लिया। अब इससे पीछे हटने का सवाल ही नहीं उठता।

