पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Bikaner
  • Recommendation Of Government To All Self finance Colleges, Including Bikaner Engineering College, Some Government Engineering Colleges May Be Closed

सेल्फ फाइनेंस कॉलेज होंगे सरकारी?:बीकानेर इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेज सहित सभी सेल्फ फाइनेंस कॉलेज सरकारी करने की सिफारिश, कुछ सरकारी इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेज हो सकते हैं बंद

31 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शून्य छात्र संख्या के कारण नहीं हो सकेंगे नए सत्र में शुरू

बीकानेर। आर्थिक संकट से जूझ रहे राजस्थान के स्व वित्त पोषित इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेजों का अब सरकारीकरण हो सकता है वहीं शून्य छात्र संख्या वाले कुछ सरकारी कॉलेज बंद करने का विचार किया जा रहा है। दरअसल, आर्थिक संकट के चलते राज्य के इन स्ववित्त पोषित इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेजों में पिछले कई महीनों से वेतन देने के लिए बजट नहीं है। बीकानेर इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेज (ईसीबी) के करीब चार सौ कर्मचारी व अधिकारी इसी कारण क्रमिक अनशन पर बैठ गए हैं। प्राप्त जानकारी के अनुसार राज्य सरकार ने स्व वित्त पोषित इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेजों की आर्थिक स्थिति को सुधारने के लिए एक कमेटी का गठन किया था। इस कमेटी ने राज्य सरकार को भेजी अपनी रिपोर्ट में कहा था कि इन कॉलेज को स्ववित्त पोषित के बजाय सरकारी बना लिया जाये। सरकार को सभी कॉलेजों का अधिग्रहण करने के साथ ही उनके वेतन का जिम्मा भी उठाना चाहिए। वैसे भी इन कॉलेजों को भूमि व भवन सहित तमाम सुविधाएं सरकार ने ही उपलब्ध कराई थी।

बंद हो सकते हैं शून्य छात्र वाले कॉलेज
प्रदेश के कुछ जिलों में राजकीय इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेज तो खोल दिए गए थे लेकिन वहां छात्र संख्या शून्य या फिर दस से कम है। सूत्रों के मुताबिक ऐसे इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेज को बंद करने का प्रस्ताव भी उक्त कमेटी ने दिया है। यह कॉलेज करौली, धौलपुर व बारां में है। कुछ कॉलेज अस्तित्व में ही नहीं आए भरतपुर के एक कॉलेज में ही संचालित हो रहे हैं।

दिसम्बर तक का बजट मिलेगा
इस कमेटी ने स्व वित्त पोषित कॉलेजों को दिसम्बर माह तक आर्थिक सहायता देने का सुझाव भी सरकार को दिया था। जिसके तहत बीकानेर इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेज को भी दिसम्बर तक का वेतन मिल सकता है। इस बारे में ऊर्जा मंत्री व बीकानेर के विधायक डॉ. बी.डी. कल्ला ने भी आंदोलनकारी कर्मचारियों को आश्वासन दिया था।

जब तक खाते में वेतन नहीं, आंदोलन बंद नहीं
कर्मचारियों का नेतृत्व कर रहे शिक्षकों में एक शौकत अली ने बताया कि जब तक कर्मचारियों के खाते में वेतन के रूप में तमाम बकाया राशि जमा नहीं होती है तब तक आंदोलन व क्रमिक अनशन का सिलसिला जारी रहेगा। बुधवार को दूसरे दिन भी ग्यारह कर्मचारी अनशन पर बैठे। जिसमें शंभू पारीक, मोहनलाल, महावीर प्रसाद, मनमोहन किराडू, नवनीत पारीक, दीपक सिंह, सुरेंद्र जाखड़, धनरूपमल नागर, गणेश प्रजापत, जसवंत भाटी व अमित ओझा शामिल है। मंगलवार रात यहां अतिरिक्त जिला कलक्टर (शहर) सुनीता चौधरी भी आई लेकिन कर्मचारी आंदोलन खत्म करने के लिए तैयार नहीं हुए।

बाधित हो सकती है परीक्षाएं
कर्मचारियों का कहना है कि उनके पास लिखित में आश्वासन नहीं आया तो आंदोलनरत कर्मचारी कॉलेज ऑफ इंजीनियरिंग एंड टेक्नोलॉजी (सीईटी) में चल रही परीक्षाओं को बाधित करेंगे। इतना ही नहीं छह व सात नवम्बर को होने वाली पुलिस भर्ती परीक्षा में भी सहयोग नहीं करेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपुराने मामले में मां-बेटे को खुदकुशी के लिए उकसाने का आरोप, भाजपा बोली- इमरजेंसी के दिन याद आ गए - महाराष्ट्र - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें