हाईटेक शिक्षा विभाग:एक से दूसरे ऑफिस के चक्कर नहीं काटने पड़ेंगे, हर फाइल का हिसाब रखेगा सरकारी एप

माध्यमिक शिक्षा निदेशालय परिसर जहां फाइल ट्रेकिंग सिस्टम शुरू हो गया है। - Dainik Bhaskar
माध्यमिक शिक्षा निदेशालय परिसर जहां फाइल ट्रेकिंग सिस्टम शुरू हो गया है।

शिक्षा विभाग के लाखों कर्मचारियों को अब अपने प्रकरण की रिपोर्ट लेने के लिए एक से दूसरे ऑफिस में चक्कर नहीं काटने पड़ेंगे। जल्द ही उसे अपने कम्प्यूटर या मोबाइल पर यह पता चल जाएगा कि उसकी फाइल की स्थिति क्या है? फिलहाल, शिक्षा निदेशालय के एक अनुभाग में ट्रैकिंग सिस्टम शुरू हो गया है। धीरे-धीरे निदेशालय से जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी कार्यालय तक के कार्यालयों में यह व्यवस्था शुरू हो जाएगी।

माध्यमिक शिक्षा निदेशक सौरभ स्वामी ने बताया कि फाइल ट्रैकिंग सिस्टम पहली शुरू हुआ है। आमतौर पर प्रकरण की फाइलें कर्मचारियों के पास इधर से उधर घूमती रहती है। हफ्तों तक उन फाइलों पर कोई काम नहीं होता। अब कर्मचारी या अधिकारी को जिस दिन फाइल मिलेगी, उसी दिन उसके खाते में दर्ज होगी। कितने समय में यह फाइल उसकी टेबल से क्लीयर हुई, यह काउंट होगा। ऐसे में अधिक समय तक फाइल रोककर रखने वाले कार्मिकों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई हो सकती है।

एप की जरूरत क्यों पड़ी?
दरअसल, राजस्थान में शिक्षा सबसे बड़ा विभाग है। जहां कर्मचारियों, अधिकारियों व शिक्षकों की संख्या लाखों में हैं। इन कार्मिकों के मामले कभी ब्लाॅक कार्यालय में अटक जाते हैं तो कभी जिला और संभाग स्तर के कार्यालयों में। महीनों तक फाइल संबंधित अधिकारी तक ही नहीं पहुंच पाती है। ऐसे में फाइल ट्रैकिंग सिस्टम लागू होने से हर फाइल के प्रति कार्मिक की जिम्मेदारी बढ़ जाएगी। अकेले निदेशालय में हर वक्त दस से पंद्रह हजार फाइल चलती रहती है। ऐसे में कर्मचारियों को पता ही नहीं चलता कि उसके पास कौन सी फाइल है और उसे कब पेश करना है। हाईप्रोफाइल फाइलें जल्द निपट जाती है जबकि सामान्य कार्मिकों के प्रकरण लंबित रह जाते हैं।

वर्तमान में कहां तक योजना
दो फरवरी से ही माध्यमिक शिक्षा निदेशालय के विभागीय जांच अनुभाग में यह सिस्टम एक्टिवेट किया गया है। जहां कार्मिक के पास फाइल पहुंचते ही तारीख और समय दर्ज हो जाएगा। अभी यह सिस्टम सिर्फ शिक्षा निदेशालय के एक अनुभाग तक है। लेकिन अगले एक सप्ताह में सभी अनुभागों तक और इसके बाद हर जिले में पहुंच जाएगा।

