एजुकेशन:एमबीए में रजिस्ट्रेशन शुल्क 20 तक और एमसीए में 19 दिसम्बर तक हो सकेगा जमा

बीकानेरएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • प्रदेश के एमबीए व एमसीए कॉलेजो में प्रवेश की अंतिम तिथि घोषित

ईसीबी सहित बीकानेर के अन्य एमबीए व एमसीए महाविद्यालयों में प्रथम वर्ष में राजस्थान राज्य व राज्य के बाहर के अभ्यर्थियों के लिए प्रवेश की अंतिम तिथि की घोषणा आरमेप व आरएमकेप द्वारा कर दी गई है। ईसीबी में प्रबंध विभाग के असिस्टेंट प्रो. डॉ. नवीन शर्मा ने बताया कि एमबीए प्रथम वर्ष में ऑनलाइन आवेदन व पंजीयन शुल्क जमा करवाने की अंतिम तिथि 20 दिसम्बर निर्धारित गई है।

जबकि ऑनलाइन आवेदन व पंजीयन फॉर्म भरने की अंतिम तिथि 21 दिसम्बर रखी गई है l साथ ही एआईसीटीई ने कोरोना महामारी को मध्यनजर रखते हुए एमबीए कोर्स में दाखिला लेने की न्यूनतम योग्यता मात्र स्नातक ही रखी है।

विदित रहे की पिछले वर्षों में यह अहर्ता न्यूनतम 50% सामान्य अभ्यर्थी के लिए वहीँ एससी, एसटी, ओबीसी के लिए 45% प्रतिशत निर्धारित थी। एमसीए कोर्स के लिए आरएमकेप के निर्देशों मुताबिक एमसीए प्रथम वर्ष में ऑनलाइन आवेदन व पंजीयन शुल्क जमा करवाने की अंतिम तिथि 19 दिसम्बर निर्धारित गई है। जबकि ऑनलाइन आवेदन एवं पंजीयन फॉर्म भरने की अंतिम तिथि 20 दिसम्बर रखी गई है।

यह है एडमिशन प्रक्रिया
राज्य सरकार की और से इस वर्ष आरमेप -2020 (राजस्थान मैनेजमेंट एडमिशन प्रोसेस) के जरिये किसी भी विषय में स्नातक किये विद्यार्थी के परिणाम के आधार पर प्रवेश प्रक्रिया शुरू की गयी है l इसकी सम्पूर्ण जानकारी आरमेप-2020 की वेबसाइट के साथ ही ईसीबी की वेबसाइट www.ecb.ac.in पर भी मुहय्या करायी गयी है l अभ्यर्थियों को 1200 रूपए शुल्क के साथ आरमेप की वेबसाइट पर ऑनलाइन आवेदन करना होगा l
इन ब्रांचों पर होंगे एडमिशन
एमबीए की पांच ब्रांचे फाइनेंस, मार्केटिंग, ह्यूमन रिसोर्स, उद्यमिता, व डाटा साइंस विषयों में ईसीबी में 60 सीटों पर एडमिशन प्रक्रिया चालू है।

