पधारो महालक्ष्मी:दोपहर 2.16 बजे तक रूप चौदस, उसके बाद अमावस्या, दान-पुण्य-स्नान आदि कर्म कल

बीकानेर
शनिवार को लाभ का चौघड़िया दोपहर 1.43 से 3.02 बजे तक रहेगा
  • दैत्यराज बलि ने भी वामन देव से मांगा था नरक से मुक्ति का वरदान रूप चौदस के दिन ही नरक चतुर्दशी मनाई जाती है

हिंदुओं का सबसे बड़ा पर्व दीपावली शनिवार को लोग सपरिवार मनाएंगे। दिवाली को हर घर की समृद्धि व खुशहाली के प्रतीक के रूप में मनाया जाता है। इस दिन मां लक्ष्मी की विशेष पूजा की जाती है। ब्रह्मपुराण में उल्लेख है कि कार्तिक मास की अमावस्या की अर्धरात्रि को हर घर के कोने-कोने में मां लक्ष्मी विचरण करती हैं।

ज्योतिर्विद पंडित हरिनारायण व्यास मन्नासा बताते हैं कि लक्ष्मी उसी घर में स्थाई वास करती हैं जो स्वच्छ, शुद्ध और सुशोभित हो। साल में एक बार आने वाले इस खास दिन के लिए घर के हर कोने को साफ किया जाता है, घर को रोशनी से सजाया जाता है। रंगोली बनाई जाती है।

मन्नासा बताते हैं कि ऐसा करने में पूरा परिवार एकजुट होता है। जब परिवार एकजुट रहकर सकारात्मक रूप से काम करेगा तो उस घर में नकारात्मकता प्रवेश नहीं करेगी। मां लक्ष्मी का आशीर्वाद मिलेगा। पूरा घर समृद्धि के साथ ऐश्वर्य की प्राप्ति करेगा।

आज दोपहर 2.17 बजे से अमावस्या: मन्नासा बताते हैं कि इस बार चतुर्दशी शनिवार को दोपहर 2.16 बजे तक है। इसके बाद यानी 2.17 बजे से अमावस्या लग जाएगी। इस बार अमावस्या अपराह्न, संध्या, प्रदोष निषीध, महानिषीध व्यापिनी है। इस कारण दीपावली पूजन शनिवार को ही होगा। रविवार को उदयमान तिथि तक अमावस्या रहेगी। दान-पुण्य व स्नान आदि कर्म रविवार को होंगे। लक्ष्मी पूजन प्रदोषयुक्त अमावस्या पर स्थिर लग्न व स्थिर नवांश में करना श्रेष्ठ रहता है।

रूप चौदस यानी स्वस्थ जीने की राह: काले तिल के तेल से उबटन लगाएं, अलसुबह करें स्नान: मन्नासा बताते हैं कि ब्रह्मपुराण में लिखा गया है कि जो व्यक्ति इस दिन अलसुबह स्नान करता है, वह पूरे साल निरोगी रहता है। नहाने से पहले काले तिल के तेल से बने उबटन की शरीर पर मालिश करनी चाहिए। उसके बाद स्नान करने से शरीर में तेज आता है। मन्नासा बताते हैं कि कार्तिक स्नान करने वालों के लिए तेल लगाना वर्जित है लेकिन इस दिन ऐसा करने की छूट पुराणों में दी गई है।

लक्ष्मी पूजन का समय
शनिवार को लाभ का चौघड़िया दोपहर 1.43 से 3.02 बजे तक रहेगा। अमावस्या 2.17 बजे लगेगी। इस कारण अमावस्या पर दिन में लक्ष्मी पूजन करने वालों को लाभ के चौघड़िए में 45 मिनट ही मिलेंगे। अमृत का चौघड़िया: 3.03 से 4.23 बजे तक रहेगा। सर्वश्रेष्ठ समय गोधुली प्रदोष वेला में 5.41 से 8.21 बजे तक है।

इसी समय के बीच वृषभ लग्न में 5.48 से 7.44 तक रहेगा, जिसमें कु्ंभ का नवांश भी होगा। सिंह लग्न रात्रि को 12.17 से 02.35 बजे के बीच रहेगा। मन्नासा बताते हैं कि शुभ का चौघड़िया सुबह 8.20 से 9.40 बजे तक व चर का चौघड़िया दोपहर 12.21 से 1.42 बजे तक रहेगा। इस समय में व्यावसायिक प्रतिष्ठानों पर लक्ष्मी पूजन किया जा सकता है।

नरक चतुर्दशी का महात्म्य: श्रीकृष्ण ने नरकासुर का वध कर 16100 कन्याओं से विवाह किया था, दैत्यराज बलि ने भी वामन देव से मांगा था नरक से मुक्ति का वरदान रूप चौदस के दिन ही नरक चतुर्दशी मनाई जाती है। इसके पीछे पुराणों में दो वृतांत दिया गया है। पहला यह है कि कार्तिक मास की कृष्ण चतुर्दशी को ही भगवान श्रीकृष्ण ने नरकासुर नामक दैत्य का वध किया था। उसके कब्जे से 16100 कन्याओं को मुक्त करवाया था।

इन कन्याओं को सामाजिक सम्मान दिलवाने के लिए उन्होंने अपनी पत्नी सत्यभामा के सहयोग से इन सभी से शादी की थी। नरकासुर से देवताओं को मुक्त करवाने के कारण इस दिन को नरक चतुर्दशी के रूप में जाना जाने लगा। दूसरा दैत्यराज बली ने वामन अवतार में आए भगवान विष्णु को अपना सबकुछ दे दिया।

उसके बाद उन्होंने वरदान में उनसे यही मांगा कि उन्हें यम यातना ना मिले। इसके लिए उन्हें भगवान ने उपाय बताया कि जो व्यक्ति कार्तिक मास की कृष्ण पक्ष की चतुर्दशी को यमराज के निमित दीपदान करेगा, उससे यमराज प्रसन्न होंगे। उस व्यक्ति को नरक का द्वार नहीं देखना पड़ेगा।
शाम लगते ही ये रहेंगे श्रेष्ठ चौघड़िए: लाभ का चौघड़िया 5.43 से 7.23 बजे तक, शुभ का चौघड़िया रात्रि 9.23 से 10.42 बजे तक, अमृत का चौघड़िया रात 10.43 से 12.22 बजे तक व चर का चौघड़िया मध्यरात्रि 12.23 से 2.01 बजे तक रहेगा।

