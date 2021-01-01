पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गाइडलाइन:छठी से 8वीं के 45 लाख स्टूडेंट्स के लिए 8 को खुलेंगे स्कूल, सुबह 10.30 से दोपहर 3 बजे तक लगेगी क्लास

बीकानेर2 घंटे पहले
इस प्रयोग से समझें ऑफ लाइन क्लास की खुशी
इस प्रयोग से समझें ऑफ लाइन क्लास की खुशी
  • 9वीं से 12वीं के 51 लाख स्टूडेंट्स में से 40 लाख ने क्लास अटेंड की और काेराेना के खतरे काे भी टाला

प्रदेश के 33 हजार 186 स्कूलाें में 8 फरवरी से कक्षा छह से आठ तक के 45 लाख स्टूडेंट्स फिर से पढ़ने के लिए पहुंचेंगे। अभी नौवीं से 12वीं तक के 51 लाख बच्चों में से 40 लाख स्कूल जा रहे हैं। इन स्टूडेंट्स ने स्कूल में मास्क लगाकर, सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग रखते हुए, शिक्षकों का कहना मानते हुए कोरोना को हराकर शिक्षण व्यवस्था को पटरी पर लाने का सिलसिला शुरू कर दिया है। इसी का परिणाम है कि अब कक्षा छह से आठ तक बच्चों को भी स्कूल बुलाने का निर्णय हो चुका है।

छठी से आठवीं क्लास के स्टूडेंट्स चंचल हाेते हैं, इसलिए उनका काेराेना प्राेटाेकाॅल काे फाॅलाे करना मुश्किल हाे सकता है। पेरेंट्स के कई सवाल हैं, जैसे-शिक्षा विभाग इनका बचाव कैसे करेगा, क्या-क्या सावधानियां रखनी होंगी, अभिभावकों को कहीं शिकायत करनी होगी तो क्या व्यवस्था है? इन सवालों के जवाब दे रहे हैं माध्यमिक शिक्षा विभाग के निदेशक सौरभ स्वामी।
ऑनलाइन क्लास से संतुष्ट नहीं थे स्टूडेंट्स

एनसीईआरटी ने पिछले साल ऑनलाइन क्लास काे लेकर एक सर्वे कराया था। इसमें सामने आया था कि पेरेंट्स व स्टूडेंट्स ऑनलाइन क्लास से संतुष्ट नहीं हैं। इस सर्वे में केंद्रीय विद्यालय, नवोदय विद्यालय और सीबीएसई से जुड़े स्कूलों के स्टूडेंट्स, पेरेंट्स, शिक्षकों और प्राचार्यों सहित 34,000 लोगों ने हिस्सा लिया था। इनका कहना था कि उपकरणों के उपयोग की जानकारी की कमी तथा शिक्षकों में ऑनलाइन शिक्षा के तरीकों की पूरी जानकारी नहीं होने के कारण भी परेशानी आती है।

  • 27 प्रतिशत स्टूडेंट्स के पास स्मार्टफोन या लैपटॉप नहीं हाेने से ऑनलाइन क्लास में परेशानी आती है।
  • 28 प्रतिशत लाेगाें ने बिजली कटाैती काे भी प्रमुख रुकावट बताया।
  • 36 प्रतिशत स्टूडेंट्स ने माना कि वे किताबों से ही पढ़ाई काे प्राथमिकता दे रहे हैं।
  • 17 प्रतिशत स्टूडेंट्स ने अंग्रेजी की ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई को कठिन बताया।
  • 10 प्रतिशत ने आर्ट्स की पढ़ाई में परेशानी की बात स्वीकारी।
