पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Bikaner
  • Searching For Mobile Networks And CCTV Cameras, The Police Opened 18 Secrets Of Theft And Robbery, Five Arrested, A Minor Too

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

साइबर सेल का कमाल:मोबाइल नेटवर्क और सीसीटीवी कैमरे खंगालते हुए पुलिस ने खोल दिए 18 चोरी व लूट के राज, पांच गिरफ्तार, एक नाबालिग भी

बीकानेर16 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शुक्रवार को नयाशहर थाने में गिरफ्तार चोरी व लूट के आरोपी। - Dainik Bhaskar
शुक्रवार को नयाशहर थाने में गिरफ्तार चोरी व लूट के आरोपी।

बीकानेर में पिछले कई दिनों से हो रही चोरी व लूट के मामलों में पुलिस को बड़ी सफलता मिली है। एक साथ करीब डेढ़ दर्जन अपराधों का खुलासा करते हुए पुलिस ने पांच लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है, जिसमें एक नाबालिग भी है।

पुलिस ने पिछले दिनों शहर में हुई चोरी व लूट की घटनाओं के बाद संदिग्ध लोगों के मोबाइल ट्रेक किए और घटना वाले क्षेत्र के मोबाइल टॉवर से पता लगाया कि कौन-कौन सक्रिय थे। घटना के समय मोबाइल टॉवर के आसपास किस किस की लोकेशन थी? इसका भी पता लगाया गया। पुलिस की साइबर सेल ने विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में सीसीटीवी कैमरों को भी चैक किया।

अतिरिक्त पुलिस अधीक्षक शैलेंद्र सिंह इंदौरिया ने बताया कि बीकानेर की कुल 18 वारदातों का खुलासा किया गया है। इसमें नयाशहर, कोतवाली, गंगाशहर व जयनारायण व्यास कॉलोनी में हुई अनेक वारदातों को अंजाम देने वालों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। इसके अलावा 12 मोबाइल चोरी व लूट भी गिरफ्तार युवकों ने स्वीकार की है।

यह कार्रवाई अलग अलग थानों ने एक साथ मिलकर की। इसमें गंगाशहर पुलिस ने तीन जनों को गिरफ्तार किया। जिसमें एक अभियुक्त प्रेमरतन पर पहले से 57 मामले चल रहे हैं। इसके अलावा अजहरुदीन, ख्वाजा और अशरफ को भी गिरफ्तार किया गया। ये तीनों भी आदतन अपराधी है। नयाशहर थाना क्षेत्र से पिछले दिनों हींग चोरी की घटना को इन तीन युवकों ने ही अंजाम दिया था। इसके अलावा जयनारायण व्यास कॉलोनी में सितम्बर में के.सी. ज्वैलर्स पर हुई नकबजनी में भी इन्हीं का हाथ था। उधर, नयाशहर पुलिस ने दो जनों को गिरफ्तार किया है। इसमें एक तो नाबालिग है, वहीं दूसरे युवक का नाम विक्रम पुत्र बजरंग है। इन दोनों ने ही मिलकर डूडी पेट्रोल पंप के पास एक लाख बीस हजार रुपए की लूट की थी। वहीं गंगाशहर में बैग छीनने तथा इसी क्षेत्र में दो फरवरी को व्यापारी के साथ लूट की घटना को भी अंजाम दिया था। विभिन्न थाना क्षेत्रों में बारह मोबाइल लूट व चोरी की घटनाओं को भी इन युवकों ने स्वीकार किया है।

चार थानों की पुलिस जुटी

इन चोरियों व लूट की घटना को खोलने के लिए पुलिस ने टीम वर्क के रूप में काम किया। नयाशहर, कोतवाली, कोटगेट, जयनारायण व्यास कॉलोनी और गंगाशहर पुलिस थाने के निरीक्षकों व कांस्टेबल ने एक साथ मिलकर काम किया। सीओ सदर पवन भदौरिया और सीओ सिटी सुभाष शर्मा के निर्देशन में यह कार्रवाई हुई।

ऐप खोलें
इंग्लैंडइंग्लैंड263-3 (89.3)
VS
भारतभारत
स्टंप्स
  • कॉपी लिंक
वीडियोऔर देखेंप्रियांक-शजा ने की शादी, कपल को आशीर्वाद देने पहुंचे शक्ति, अनिल, सनी समेत कई बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स - बॉलीवुड - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें