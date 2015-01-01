पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:नशीली गाेलियां, डाेडा पाेस्त व अफीम के साथ छह व्यक्ति गिरफ्तार

बीकानेर22 मिनट पहले
  • डीएसटी टीम ने बीछवाल, जामसर व नाल पुलिस के साथ मिलकर की कार्रवाई

पुलिस अधीक्षक प्रहलादसिंह प्रहलाद सिंह कृष्णियां की ओर से गठित व डायरेक्ट सुपरविजन में कार्य कर रही जिला पुलिस स्पेशल टीम (डीएसटी) ने रविवार काे अगल-अलग जगहाें पर कार्यवाही करते हुए नशीली गाेलियां व अवैध डाेडा पाेस्त के साथ छह व्यक्तियाें काे गिरफ्तार किया। पुलिस अब यह पड़ताल में जुटी है कि आराेपी नशीली गाेलियां व डाेडा पाेस्त कहां से लाए। किसे सप्लाई करने जा रहे थे। आराेपियाें का क्राइम रिकार्ड भी खंगाला जा रहा है।

डीएसटी के प्रभारी ईश्वर सिंह उप पुलिस अधीक्षक के निर्देशन में टीम सदस्य उपनिर. जयकुमार, कानि. बिट्टू कुमार, श्रीराम, गाेगराज, डीआर पूनम ने बीछवाल थाना पुलिस टीम के साथ मिलकर लूणकरणसर हाइवे पर कार्यवाही की। डीएसटी व बीछवाल पुलिस ने जैसलमेर बाइपास के पास बिना नंबर की बाइक काे चैकिंग के लिए राेका।

बाइक सवार जगमीतसिंह निवासी 5 डीएनजी दीनगढ़ तहसील संगरिया जिला हनुमानगढ व श्रवणसिह निवासी दानेवाला संतकोशी अबोहर फिरोजपुर पंजाब के कब्जे से 24 हजार अवैध नशीली गोलियां बरामद की। आराेपी की बाइक तक जब्त कर ली गई। बाद में डीएसटी टीम व नाल थानाधिकारी विक्रमसिंह चारण ने जैसलमेर-गंगानगर बाईपास स्थित कावनी चौराहा रोही नाल में कार सवार पंजाब के दाे तस्करों को गिरफ्तार कर कब्जे से 52 किलो डोडा-पोस्त व 240 ग्राम अवैध अफीम का दूध बरामद किया।

आराेप की गाड़ी काे भी जब्त कर लिया गया। आराेपी महेंद्रसिंह उर्फ बगु निवासी लखासिंह वाला पीएस ममदौट जिला फिरोजपुर पंजाब व श्रवण सिंह उर्फ सोनु निवासी जवाईसिंह वाला पीएस गुरुहरसहाय जिला फिरोजपुर पंजाब से बरामद मादक पदार्थाें के बारे में पूछताछ की जा रही है।

ऐसे ही डीएसटी टीम ने जामसर पुलिस के साथ मिलकर पंजाब के दाे तस्कराें काे 51 किलाे 700 ग्राम अवैध डाेडा पाेस्त के साथ गिरफ्तार किया। डीएसटी टीम व जामसर थानाधिकारी गौरव खिड़ियां ने जलालसर राेड पर नाकाबंदी कर चैकिंग के दाैरान कार काे रुकवाया।

पंजाब नंबर की कार में सवार हरमेश सिंह उर्फ कालू निवासी तुलछीवाला व जगदीश सिंह पुत्र संताेकसिंह निवासी नोनारी खोखर पीएस गुरुहरसहाय जिला फिरोजपुर पंजाब काे गिरफ्तार किया। आराेपी के कब्जे 51 किलाे 700 ग्राम डाेडा पाेस्त बरामद हुआ है।

