बीकानेर है हथियार तस्करी का ट्रांजिट रूट:जोधपुर-बीकानेर होते हुए मध्यप्रदेश, पंजाब व हरियाणा के बीच होती है तस्करी, पिछले दिनों हुई तीन घटनाओं में उपयोग में आए थे अवैध हथियार

26 मिनट पहले
बीकानेर। पश्चिमी राजस्थान अवैध हथियारों का धीरे धीरे ट्रांजिट रूट बन गया है। बड़ी संख्या में हथियार यहीं से होकर मध्यप्रदेश से पंजाब और हरियाणा जाते हैं। कई बार हरियाणा व पंजाब से होकर मध्यप्रदेश सहित देश के कई हिस्सों में जाते हैं। आमतौर पर शांत रहने वाले बीकानेर व जोधपुर से होकर हथियारों की तस्करी आसानी से हो जाती है। पिछले दिनों जोधपुर पुलिस के हत्थे चढ़े कुछ युवकों से सख्ती से पूछताछ हुई तो इस तस्करी के तार बीकानेर से जुड़ गए। यह सनसनीखेज खुलासा भी अब हो रहा है कि बीकानेर के युवक भी अवैध हथियारों की खरीद फरोख्त में शामिल है। फिलहाल बीकानेर के इस युवक को नामजद किया गया है। प्राप्त जानकारी के अनुसार ताजा हथियार तस्करी मामला मध्यप्रदेश व पंजाब से जुड़ा हुआ है। पंजाब की हथियार तस्करी गैंग के कुछ सदस्य दो दिन पहले जोधपुर में गिरफ्तार हुए थे। वहां सख्ती से पूछताछ के बाद उन्होंने बीकानेर में भी आठ पिस्टल होने की बात कबूल की। इसमें बीकानेर के हरिजन बस्ती बड़ी गुवाड़ निवासी सन्नी पंडित का नाम आया। सन्नी को पिछले दिनों जोधपुर में गिरफ्तार किया गया था। सूत्रों की मानें तो उसी ने बताया था कि एक साथी हथियारों के साथ बीकानेर में ही है।

जोधपुर पुलिस की सूचना पर कार्रवाई
बीकानेर में पुलिस ने जिस औंकार कालिया को गिरफ्तार किया है, उसके बारे में सूचना जोधपुर पुलिस ने दी थी। औंकार एक बस में कहीं जा रहा था, तभी पुलिस ने उसे धर लिया। उससे आठ पिस्टल एक साथ बरामद की गई। उसके पास १६ मैगजीन भी बरामद हुई। संभवत: वो यह पिस्टल और मैगजीन पंजाब की एक अपराधी गैंग को पहुंचा रहा था।

इनको भी धरा जोधपुर में बीकानेर में शुक्रवार को जिन पांच लोगों को नामजद करके अवैध हथियार तस्करी मामले में नामजद किया गया है, उनमें से चार पहले से जोधपुर में गिरफ्तार है। गिरफ्तार युवक औंकार कालिया के अलावा, सन्नी पंडित (बीकानेर), अमरदीप सिंह, सुखजिंद्र सिंह तथा मनप्रीत सिंह (तीनों निवासी होशियारपुर, पंजाब) शामिल है। इन चारों को अब प्राडक्शन वारंट पर बीकानेर लाया जायेगा।

पहली बार नहीं हुआ ऐसा
बीकानेर से होते हुए हथियार ले जाने का मामला पहली बार सामने नहीं आया है। कई बार बीकानेर से हथियार ले जाते लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। बीकानेर में मिले अवैध हथियारों की पड़ताल में भी बाहरी लोगों के यहां हथियार बेचने की शिकायतें आई है।

बीकानेर में बिक्री भी
बीकानेर में अवैध हथियारों की बिक्री का मामला भी सामने आया है। पिछले दिनों तीन दिन में तीन बार हुई फायरिंग में सभी बीकानेर के लोग थे। कोई भी बाहरी नहीं था। इन तीनों घटनाओं में अवैध हथियारों का उपयोग किया गया। इसका अशय साफ है कि बीकानेर में अवध हथियारों की बिक्री जमकर हो रही है।

‘जोधपुर में पकड़े गए हथियार तस्करों की सूचना पर बीकानेर में कार्रवाई की गई है। फिलहाल यह कहना मुश्किल है कि कितने और हथियार बरामद हो सकते हैं। लेकिन इस मामले पर नजर रख हुए हैं। अवैध हथियारों की जब्ती होगी।’
-मनोज शर्मा, जांच अधिकारी व थानाधिकारी बीछवाल थाना

