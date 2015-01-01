पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:वायरल एमएमएस की जांच करने बीकानेर पहुंची एसओजी टीम, बयान लिए

बीकानेर4 घंटे पहले
जिले के एक एमएलए की जनप्रतिनिधि बेटी के नाम से अश्लील वीडियाे वायरल करने के मामले की जांच एसओजी ने शुरू कर दी है। इसके लिए एसओजी की टीम बीकानेर आई है। पीड़िता ने बीकानेर पुलिस काे रिपाेर्ट दी थी कि साेशल मीडिया पर महिला का अश्लील वीडियाे वायरल कर उसका बताया जा रहा है जाे फर्जी है।

पीड़िता के एमएलए की बेटी और जनप्रतिनिधि हाेने के कारण मामले की गंभीरता काे देखते हुए उच्च स्तर पर एसओजी से जांच करवाने का निर्णय लिया गया। मंगलवार काे एसओजी की एएसपी विनीता शर्मा के नेतृत्व में टीम बीकानेर आई और छानबीन शुरू की। एसओजी की टीम पीड़िता से मिली और उसके बयान लिए। परिजनाें से भी पूछताछ की गई है। कुछ संदिग्ध लाेगाें काे पकड़ा है। पूछताछ की जा रही है।

