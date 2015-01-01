पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रात में दुकानें बंद:कुछ बाजार घंटे भर पहले बंद होंगे तो कुछ को चार घंटे पहले करना होगा शटर डाउन, परकोटे से सटे बाजार खुले रहते हैं रात बारह बजे तक

बीकानेर15 मिनट पहले
तौलियासर भैरूजी मार्केट में दोपहर में भारी भीड़ देखने को मिल रही है​​​​​​​
  • बाहरी कॉलोनियेां में वैसे भी आठ बजे तक रहती है दुकानें खुली

रविवार को खरीदारी करने के शौकीनों को आज दोपहर को ही अपना काम निपटाना होगा। दरअसल, रात आठ बजे बाद बीकानेर में कफ्र्यू है और दुकानदारों को आठ बजे से पहले घर पहुंचने के लिए सात बजे ही शटर डाउन करना पड़ेगा।
बीकानेर के मुख्य बाजारों में कमोबेश हर रोज रात नौ बजे तक भीड़ रहती है और रात बारह बजे तक चाय-पान की दुकानें खुली ही रहती है। अब शाम सात बजे बाद संबंधित थाना प्रशासन एक-एक दुकान को बंद करवा देगा। ऐसे में अगर कोई खरीद करनी है तो छह बजे तक दुकान पर पहुंच जाये।
मुख्य बाजार के हाल
दाऊजी मंदिर से कोटगेट होते हुए केईएम रोड व सार्दुल सिंह सर्किल तक सैकड़ों दुकानें वैसे तो रात आठ बजे बंद होनी शुरू हो जाती है लेकिन यहां स्थित पान की दुकानें, रेस्टोरेंट व मिठाई-नमकीन की दुकानों पर सात बजे बाद भीड़ बढऩी शुरू होती है। रविवार से ऐसे दृश्य दिखाई दिए तो दुकान संचालक को पेनल्टी भरनी पड़ सकती है।
खजांची व जैन मार्केट
आमतौर पर खजांची व जैन मार्केट भी नौ बजे तक आबाद रहते हैं। खजांची मार्केट में सोने-चांदी की दुकानों के साथ ही रेडीमेड कपड़ों की दुकानों पर आजकल विवाह सीजन के कारण भीड़ ज्यादा है। दीपावली के बाद से ही इन दुकानों पर भीड़ बढ़ी है। अब अचानक ही दुकानों को जल्दी बंद करने से दुकान मालिकों के चेहरे पर परेशानी नजर आ रही है। खजांची मार्केट वैसे ही आठ बजे बाद बंद होना शुरू हो जाता है, ऐसे में यहां ज्यादा फर्क नहीं पडऩा। सहल मार्केट में रेडीमेड्स की दुकानों को समय से पहले बंद करना होगा।
तौलियासर भैरूजी मार्केट पर असर
इस मार्केट में महिलाओं से जुड़े उत्पादों का बाजार है या फिर रेडीमेड कपड़ों का मार्केट है। यहां भी रविवार को भारी भीड़ रहती है। आमतौर पर रविवार को पैर रखने के लिए जगह नहीं होती। ऐसे में आज से ही कफ्र्यू लगने के कारण दुकानों को सात बजे बंद करना होगा। ऐसे में दोपहर में भारी भीड़ देखने को मिल रही है। इस बाजार कीआय पर एक बार फिर फर्क पडऩा तय है। वैसे भी यहां कोरोना गाइडलाइन की रत्तीभर भी पालना नहीं हो रही है।

यह बाजार कुछ समय पहले बंद होंगे
इसके अलावा शहर के अन्य बाजार कुछ जल्दी बंद करने होंगे। आमतौर पर जस्सूसर गेट, पवनपुरी, रानी बाजार, जयनारायण व्यास कॉलोनी, मुक्ताप्रसाद नगर के बाजार आठ बजे तक बंद होने शुरू हो जाते हैं लेकिन अब सात बजे बंद होंगे। ऐसे में एक से दो घंटे का ही अंतर पड़ेगा। तेलीवाड़ा सर्राफा बाजार भी नियमित समय से करीब एक घंटे पहले बंद होगा।

यहां रात को गुलजार रहता है बाजार
हर शहर की तरह बीकानेर में भी कई बाजार रात भर गुलजार रहते हैं। जिसमें नत्थूसर गेट पर पान की करीब एक दर्जन दुकानें ग्यारह बजे तक खुली रहती है। जस्सूसर गेट पर खान पान की दुकानें, चाय की दुकानें खुली रहती है। बीके स्कूल के पास कचौरी की दुकानें रात दस बजे तक खुली रहती है जो अब नहीं होगी। शहर के भीतरी क्षेत्र में बड़ा बाजार, भुजिया बाजार, बैदों का चौक, मोहता चौक में रात को ग्यारह बारह बजे तक दुकानें खुली रहती है जो अब नहीं होगी। इन क्षेत्रों में रविवार को भी गश्त की जरूरत होगी।

