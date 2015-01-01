पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गोपाष्टमी आज:श्रीकृष्ण ने आज ही के दिन पहली बार चराई थी गाय, गोवर्धन पर्वत भी इसी दिन तक उठाए रखा था

बीकानेरएक घंटा पहले
  • कुंडली में कई ग्रह के दोष निवारण के लिए भी उत्तम है यह दिन

गौ संवर्धन और संरक्षण का दिन गोपाष्टमी रविवार को देशभर में मनाई जाएगी। प्रत्येक वर्ष कार्तिक मास की शुक्ल पक्ष की अष्टमी को गोपाष्टमी मनाई जाती है। पुराणों में उल्लेख है कि इसी तिथि को बाल्यकाल में भगवान श्रीकृष्ण ने पहली बार गाय चराई थी। इसके साथ ही इंद्र के प्रकोप से गोप-गोपियों व गौ वंश को बचाने के लिए कार्तिक मास की प्रतिपदा से लेकर अष्टमी तक श्रीकृष्ण ने गोवर्धन पर्वत को अपनी अंगुलियों पर उठाए रखा था।

उसी दिन से गोपाष्टमी ब्रज में मनाई जाने लगी और उसके बाद पूरे देश में। ज्योतिर्विद पंडित हरिनारायण व्यास मन्नासा बताते हैं कि गोपाष्टमी पर गाय के साथ ही गौ वंश के पूजन का भी विधान है। इस दिन कुंडली में कई ग्रह के दोष का निवारण भी किया जा सकता है।

अष्टमी तिथि को ही इंद्र ने अपनी भूल स्वीकार का भगवान श्रीकृष्ण से क्षमा-याचना की थी। कामधेनु गाय के दूध से श्रीकृष्ण का अभिषेक किया गया था। भगवान श्रीकृष्ण इससे प्रसन्न हुए और उन्होंने कामधेनु गाय की स्तुति की।

उसके साथ ही सभी गायों की रक्षा एवं पालन करने की उन्होंने प्रतिज्ञा ली थी। सभी ग्रामीणों ने इसमें साथ दिया और उसी दिन से गोपाष्टमी को उत्सव के रूप में मनाने का विधान शुरू हुआ। इस दिन गाय, बछड़ा व गोपालक का भी पूजन किया जाता है।

सुबह जल्दी उठ गायों को करवाएं स्नान, वस्त्र व गौ ग्रास चढ़ाएं
मन्नासा बताते हैं कि गोपाष्टमी के दिन सुबह जल्दी उठकर गायों को स्नान करवाना चाहिए। उसके बाद गंध-पुष्प आदि से उनका पूजन करे। वस्त्र चढ़ाएं और गौ ग्रास खिलाए। उसके बाद गाय की परिक्रमा करे। संभव हो तो गाय के साथ थोड़ी देर तक पैदल भी चले। इससे सब प्रकार की अभीष्ट सिद्धि होती है। शाम को जब गाय चर कर वापस आए तो उस समय भी उनका आतिथ्य कर पूजन करनी चाहिए। शाम को गुड़ व आटे से बने पिंड खिलाने का भी विधान है।

शुक्र मजबूत होगा, दाम्पत्य जीवन की परेशानी होगी दूर
मन्नासा बताते हैं कि किसी व्यक्ति की कुंडली में शुक्र नीच भाव का एवं अस्त है। पापा क्रांत है तथा कुंडली में छठे, आठवें और 12वें भाव का मालिक है तो उसे गोपाष्टमी पर गाय की पूजा करनी चाहिए। इससे इस ग्रह के दुष्प्रभाव कम हो जाते हैं। जो व्यक्ति लंबे समय से बीमार हो, दाम्पत्य जीवन में परेशानी हो। उन्हें इस दिन शाम के समय गाय व बछड़े के तिलक लगाकर पूजा करनी चाहिए। उनके पैरों में मेहंदी लगाकर उसकी रज को सिर पर लगाए। ऐसा करने से उनकी परेशानियां कम होंगी।

