वारदात:रास्ता रोककर मारपीट, गले में से सोने की चैन, अंगूठी,5300 नकद निकाल कर फायर

बज्जू5 घंटे पहले
पुलिस थाना में जानलेवा हमले का मामला दर्ज हुआ। बज्जू पुलिस थाना में जीवणराम निवासी चक 5 सीडब्लुबी फूलासर ने मामला दर्ज करवाया कि 5 नवंबर को शाम हेतमराम पुत्र मानाराम खिचड़ के साथ गाड़ी में फूलासर बड़ा जा रहा था। रास्ते में रंजिश रखने वाले रामचन्द्र पुत्र हरदासराम की गाड़ी आई व बालूराम पुत्र पांचाराम की गाड़ी पीछे से आई व दोनों ने घेरा डाल लिया।

रामचन्द्र की गाड़ी ने टक्कर मारी व इन दोनों गाड़ियों में बालुराम, रामचन्द्र, मनफूल, भागीरथ, शीशपाल, अशोक, हरदास निवासी फूलासर छोटा ने एकराय होकर जान से मारने की हमला किया, जिससे मेरे आंख,हाथ व पैर पर गंभीर चोट आई व आंख में पेचकस डालने की कोशिश की। गले में से सोने की चैन, अंगूठी,5300 नकद निकाल लिए व मनफूल ने फायर किया,मगर श्रवण कुमार पुत्र मदनलाल मौके से ट्रैक्टर लेकर पहुंच गया जिससे आरोपी मौके से भाग निकले।

