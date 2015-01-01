पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बीकानेर में प्रशासन सख्त:रात को बाहर घूमते दिखे तो सख्त कार्रवाई, जिला कलक्टर खुद ले रहे हैं शहर का राउंड

बीकानेर5 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
जिला कलक्टर नमित मेहता सार्दुलसिंह सर्किल पर अधिकारियों से बातचीत करते हुए

जिला कलक्टर नमित मेहता शहर में नाइट कफ्र्यू को लेकर काफी सर्तक है। उन्होंने आज रात को प्रशासनिक एवं पुलिस अधिकारियांे के साथ शहर मंे सघन भ्रमण कर, नाइट कफ्र्यू के दौरान मार्केट और आमजन का घर से बाहर घूमने की स्थिति का आंकलन किया। मेहता ने अपने दौरे के दौरान लगभग सभी थाना क्षेत्रांे का भ्रमण किया और विभिन्न्न चैराहांे पर अनावश्यक रूप से लोगांे के बैठे रहने को गंभीरता से लिया। उन्होंने मौके पर ही पुलिस व प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए कल से रात 8 बजे बाद कोई भी व्यक्ति घर से बाहर बिना काम के घूमते हुए नहीं पाया जाना चाहिए। उन्होंने कहा कि पुलिस इसे सख्ती से लागू करे। पहले समझाईश करें तथा नहीं मानने पर महामारी एक्ट के तहत कार्यवाही सुनिश्चित करंे।जिला कलक्टर ने सार्दुल सर्किल, महात्मा गांधी रोड,कोटगेट, स्टेशन रोड, गंगाशहर रोड, गोगागेट, रावतमल कोचर सर्किल, गंगाशहर मुख्य मार्केट, गांधी चैक, रानीजार, मेडिकल काॅलेज होते हुए जयनारायण व्यास काॅलोनी मूर्ति सर्किल पहुंचे और नाइट कफ्र्यू के दौरान जो खामियां देखने को मिली,उसे बुधवार से सुधारने के निर्देश दिए। दौरे में अतिरिक्त जिला कलक्टर (शहर) सुनीता चौधरी , अतिरिक्त जिला पुलिस अधीक्षक पवन मीना, अतिरिक्त निदेशक माध्यमिक शिक्षा रचना भाटिया, उपखण्ड अधिकारी मीनू वर्मा, सहायक कलक्टर बिन्दू खत्री, सीओ सिटी सुभाष चंद्र शर्मा, कोटगेट थानाधिकारी धर्म पूनिया सहित अन्य अधिकारी शामिल थे।

