एसीबी की कार्रवाई:एसआई ने मांगी एक लाख की रिश्वत, आठ हजार रु. लेते हुए रंगे हाथ गिरफ्तार

बीकानेर36 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
नोखा थाने के एक कक्ष में ट्रेप की कार्रवाई करती एसीबी की टीम व खाकी वर्दी में बैठा आरोपी उपनिरीक्षक हनुमानराम बिश्रोई
  • महिला उत्पीड़न के मामले में दो आरोपियों के नाम हटाने के लिए मांग रहा थी रिश्वत

यहां नोखा थाने के उप निरीक्षक को भ्रष्टाचार निरोधक ब्यूरो ने एक लाख रुपए की रिश्वत के मामले में रंगे हाथों गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। आरोपी उप निरीक्षक ने एक लाख रुपए की मांग की थी और पहली किश्त के रूप में लिए आठ हजार रुपए उसके पर्स से बरामद हुए गए।

भ्रष्टाचार निरोधक ब्यूरो के अतिरिक्त पुलिस अधीक्षक रजनीश पूनियां ने बताया कि रघुपति नामक व्यक्ति के खिलाफ भारतीय दंड संहिता की धारा 406, 498, 323 व 341 के तहत मामला नोखा थाने में दर्ज था। इस मामले में उसकी मां व बहन का नाम भी था। परिवादी के कहने पर उप निरीक्षक हनुमानराम बिश्रोई ने मां व बहन का नाम हटाने के लिए एक लाख रुपए की मांग रखी। सत्यापन के वक्त पंद्रह हजार रुपए लेने का मामला सामने आया।

रघुपति ने इस आशय की शिकायत भ्रष्टाचार निरोधक ब्यूरो की बीकानेर चौकी से की। इस पर पूनियां के निर्देश पर नोखा थाने में ही कार्रवाई को अंजाम दिया गया। रघुपति से बात तो नौ हजार रुपए की हुई थी लेकिन वो आठ हजार रुपए लेकर गया। यह राशि हाथ में लेकर उपनिरीक्षक हनुमानराम ने अपने पर्स में रख ली। तभी ब्यूरो के निरीक्षक आनन्द कुमार, बजरंग सिंह, मंगतुराम, प्रेम कुमार, अनिल कुमार, कृष्ण मोहन, हरिराम, गजेंद्र ने मौके पर पहुंचकर हनुमानाराम बिश्रोई को दबोच लिया। उसके पर्स से रुपए निकाले गए। जिसमें पहले से लगा रंग भी सामने आ गया। आरोपी हनुमानाराम के हाथ धुलवाये गए तो गुलाबी रंग सामने आया।

थाने में बड़े आराम से ली रिश्वत
आमतौर पर लोग थाने में न्याय मांगने के लिए जाते हैं लेकिन वहीं अगर कोई खाकी वर्दी पहने भ्रष्टाचार कर रह हो तो आमजन में विश्वास कैसे जाग सकता है। बुधवार को जिस उप निरीक्षक को रिश्वत लेते गिरफ्तार किया गया, उसने न सिर्फ थाना परिसर में ही रुपए लिए बल्कि वर्दी पहने हुए यह राशि लेकर अपने पर्स में रखी।

