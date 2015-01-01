पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुराना का संघर्ष याद रहेगा:संवैधानिक व कानूनी पक्ष के साथ विषय का अध्ययन कर संघर्ष शुरू करते थे सुराना

पूर्व वित मंत्री मानिक चंद सुराना को आम आदमी के लिए संघर्ष की राजनीति के लिए याद किया जायेगा। खासकर किसानों के लिए सुराना ने खूब लडाई लडी। महाजन फिल्ड फायरिंग रेंज में जमीन छोड चुके किसानों को मुआवजा दिलाना हो या फिर जल प्लावन के कारण बर्बाद हुए किसानों के हक की बात हो। अधिवक्ता होने के कारण हर विषय पर उन्होंने आंदोलन भी किया और कानूनी लडाई भी लडी। हर बार उन्हें सफलता मिलती गई और सुराना जनता के दिल में जगह बनाते गए। यही कारण है कि जातिगत समीकरणों को ताक पर रखकर वो अपने विधानसभा क्षेत्र में चुनाव जीतते रहे हैं।

राजनीतिक सफर
सुराना ने पहला चुनाव सन् 1956 में लूणकरणसर (उपचुनाव) से लड़ा। फिर सन् 1957 में नोखा-मगरा विधानसभासीट (बीकानेर जिला) से आम चुनाव में खड़े हुए। सन् 1962 में कोलायत विधानसभा क्षेत्र के चुनाव में सुराना विजयी रहे। सन् 1977 का चुनाव सुराना ने लूणकरणसर क्षेत्र से जनता पार्टी के टिकिट पर लड़ा। इस चुनाव में सुराना को भारी वोटों से विजय श्री प्राप्त हुई। सन् 1962-67 के मध्य जब श्री सुराना कोलायत से विधायक थे तब तत्कालीन कांग्रेस सरकार ने उनके कानूनविद होने के कारण उन्हें पंचायत राज्य स्टडी टीम का सदस्य बनाया। सन् 1977 से देश की राजनीति ने नई करवट ली। राजस्थान में भी राजनीतिक बदलाव आया और सुराना ने प्रदेश में जनता पार्टी सरकार के मुख्यमंत्री पद के लिए जिस सूझ-बूझ का परिचय दिया वह राजनैतिक नेताओं व पूरे राजस्थान से छिपा नही ंहै। 1977 की शेखावत सरकार में मानिक चन्द सुराना वित्त, आयोजना और परिवहन जैसे महत्वपूर्ण विभागों में मंत्री रहे हैं।

महाजन फिल्ड फायरिंग रेंज के लिए संघर्ष
इसी प्रकार ’’महाजन फील्ड फायरिंग क्षेत्र’’ में आने वाले 34 गांवों की समस्याओं को लेकर सुराना ने जो नेतृत्व प्रदान किया ओर जोरदार संघर्ष के बाद जो सफलता प्राप्त की, उसे लूणकरणसर के 34 गांवों के हजारों-लाखों विस्थापित ग्रामीण-किसान कभी भूल नहीं सकते। ग्रामीण-किसानों को अपनी सम्पत्ति का वाजिब मुआवजा दिलाने से लेकर आवंटन के नये नियम जारी करने में सुराना ने जो नैतृत्व किया, वह राजस्थान के ग्रामीण-किसानों के हकों के संघर्ष में एक मील का पत्थर है। सुराना द्वारा विस्थापितों का मुआवजा कृषि भूमि के वर्गीकरण के अनुसार 1200रूपये, 1400 रूपये व 1800 रूपये प्रति बीघा राजस्थान सरकार से संघर्ष कर दिलाया गया। मुआवजा मिलने के बाद 33 गांवों के विस्थापित अत्यन्त प्रसन्न थे। सुराना का ध्यान उन्होंने इस बात की ओर आकर्षित किया कि सुराना के नेतृत्व में संघर्ष करने पर मुआवजा तो हम किसानों को अच्छा मिल गया पर हमें तो देश की सुरक्षा के लिए भूमिहीन कर दिया गया है। राज्य सरकार से संघर्ष जारी रखिये और हमें भूमि आवंटन के लिए आपके नेतृत्व में संघर्ष करना है।

सन् 1962 में कोलायत विधानसभा क्षेत्र के चुनाव में सुराना विजयी रहे।

जब हरिदेव जोशी ने आवेदन पर ही कर दिए थे हस्ताक्षर
सन् 1985 में कांग्रेस सरकार के तत्कालीन मुख्यमंत्री हरिदेव जोशी से क्षेत्र के 51 प्रमुख विस्थापित किसानों की पीडा जताई। उन्होंने विषय को इतनी गंभीरता और तर्क के साथ रखा कि हरिदेव जोशी ने सुराना की ओर से दिए गए ज्ञापन पर ही आदेश लिख दिया कि महाजन फील्ड फायरिंग रेंज के विस्थापितों को उतनी ही बारानी भूमि 300 रूपये प्रति बीघा के हिसाब से आवंटित कर दी जाये, जितनी भूमि पिछले गांव में पहले उनके पास थी और सिंचित भूमि लेने वालों को 2000 रूपये प्रति बीघा के मूल्य पर पीछे वाले गांव से आधी जमीन आवंटित कर दी जाये। नवम्बर, 1985 में उपनिवेशन विभाग ने महाजन फील्ड फायरिंग रेंज में विस्थापित किसानों को भूमि आवंटन नाम से नए नियम जारी कर दिये।

खाजूवाला तहसील के किसानों को लामबंद कर के किया व किसानों के संघर्ष का नेतृत्व कर इनकी वसूली पर रोक लगवाई।

इंगांनप किसानों के लिए लडे
सुराना ने इंदिरा गांधी नहर परियोजना क्षेत्र में खालों की कीमतें खत्म करने के सवाल पर ऐताहासिक आन्दोलन सन् 1987 में खाजूवाला तहसील के किसानों को लामबंद कर के किया व किसानों के संघर्ष का नेतृत्व कर इनकी वसूली पर रोक लगवाई। यह किसान आंदोलन सन् 1987 में लगातार छः माह तक खाजूवाला तहसील मुख्यालय पर व 4 दिन दिनांक 22 जुलाई 1987 से 25 जुलाई 1987 तक जयपुर मे चला और करीब 30 हजार काश्तकार इससे जुड़े हुए थे। आंदोलन के दौरान खाजूवाला के चार सौ किसानों को जयपुर ले जाकर चार दिन तक सिविल लाईन्स, जयपुर में धरना किया गया व रोजाना किसानों के साथ स्वयं भी गिरफ्तारी देकर जेल गए। ’’खाजूवाला किसान आंदोलन’’ नाम से प्रचलित इस आंदोलन की चर्चा संपूर्ण राजस्थान में रही। गंगानगर जिले में तो संघर्ष की लहर उठ खड़ी हुई। अन्ततः खालों की कीमतें शेखावत सरकार ने सन् 1991 में माफ की। करीब 118 करोड़ रूपये का लाभ बजट सत्र में बजट के माध्यम से खाजूवाला बीकानेर संसदीय क्षेत्र के कास्तकारों को मिला, जिसका श्रेय सुराना को जाता है।

ऐसे कई आंदोलन
आंदोलन के लिए सुराना का नाम सदा याद रहेगा। वो बीकानेर से जयपुर तक किसानों के लिए, आम आदमी के लिए हमेशा लडते रहे। उन्होंने कभी भी हवा हवाई आंदोलन नहीं किया। पत्र लिखने में कभी कोई कमी नहीं रखी। उनके आंदोलन की विशेषता होती थी कि वो हमेशा विषय पर अध्ययन करने के बाद ही संघर्ष शुरू करते थे ताकि समय आने पर अदालत का दरवाजा खटखटाया जा सके। डूंगर काॅलेज छात्र संघ अध्यक्ष से लेकर अंतिम आंदोलन तक सुराना ने स्वयं को सक्रिय बताने की कोशिश की।

गहलोत-पायलट मामले में राज्यपाल का विरोध
सुराना ने हाल ही में मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत व तत्कालीन उप मुख्यमंत्री सचिन पायलट के विवाद के दौरान राज्यपाल की भूमिका पर सवाल खडे कर दिए जब विधानसभा सत्र बुलाने से आनाकानी होती रहीे। सुराना ने राज्यपाल को भेजे पत्र में कानून व संविधान का हवाला देते हुए विधानसभा सत्र सरकार की मंशा के मुताबिक बुलाने की आवश्यकता जताई।

