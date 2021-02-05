पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

एक बीमारी ऐसी भी:64 साल के बुजुर्ग के पेट में था 20 किलो का ट्यूमर, 6 घंटे के ऑपरेशन के बाद निकाला; मरीज पूरी तरह स्वस्थ

बीकानेर4 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बीकानेर के पीबीएम अस्पताल के कैंसर विभाग में ऑपरेशन के बाद - Dainik Bhaskar
बीकानेर के पीबीएम अस्पताल के कैंसर विभाग में ऑपरेशन के बाद

बीकानेर के PBM अस्पताल में एक 64 साल के बुजुर्ग के पेट से 20 किलो का ट्यूमर निकाला गया है। बुजुर्ग को 20 दिन पहले पेट दर्द और सांस लेने में तकलीफ हो रही थी। इसके बाद जांच कराने पर पता चला कि उनके पेट में एक बड़ा ट्यूमर है। डॉ. संदीप गुप्ता ने बताया कि एक फरवरी को 6 घंटे तक चले ऑपरेशन में इस ट्यूमर को बाहर निकाला गया था। फिलहाल अब वे पूरी तरह स्वस्थ हैं।

पीबीएम में स्थित आचार्य तुलसी कैंसर अस्पताल एवं रिसर्च सेंटर में जेठमल खत्री को पता चला कि उसके पेट में एक ट्यूमर है। यह ट्यूमर किडनी समेत पेट के काफी हिस्से में फेल गया है। डॉ. गुप्ता ने बताया कि इतने बड़े ट्यूमर को निकालना बेहद मुश्किल था। इस ऑपरेशन में जान का भी खतरा था। हालांकि, ये ऑपरेशन सफल रहा।

इस एक्सरे में ग्रे रंग में नजर आ रहा हिस्सा वो गांठ है, जिसका वजन करीब बीस किलो है
इस एक्सरे में ग्रे रंग में नजर आ रहा हिस्सा वो गांठ है, जिसका वजन करीब बीस किलो है

महीनों में बनती है ऐसी गांठ
डाॅ. संदीप गुप्ता ने बताया कि छोटा ट्यूमर होने पर कई बार मरीज को इसका पता नहीं चलता। इसके बड़ा होने पर जब चलने फिरने में या सांस लेने में दिक्कत आती है, तभी वो अस्पताल आता है। आमतौर पर 8 से 10 सेंटीमीटर की गांठ होती है, लेकिन इसका साइज 20 गुना बड़ा था। इतने बड़े साइज के ट्यूमर मिलने का रेयर केस है।

पेट दर्द का कारण गैस नहीं
डॉ. गुप्ता ने बताया कि आमतौर पर लोग पेट दर्द होने पर गैस की दवाई ले लेते हैं। कई बार सामान्य पेट दर्द की दवा भी ले लेते हैं, जबकि रोग कुछ और हाेता है। लोगों को अपनी जांच करवानी चाहिए। तब छोटे आकार में ही गांठ को निकाला जा सकता है।

ऐप खोलें
इंग्लैंडइंग्लैंड263-3 (89.3)
VS
भारतभारत
स्टंप्स
  • कॉपी लिंक
वीडियोऔर देखेंप्रियांक-शजा ने की शादी, कपल को आशीर्वाद देने पहुंचे शक्ति, अनिल, सनी समेत कई बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स - बॉलीवुड - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें