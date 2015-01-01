पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अजब-गजब पुरस्कार:जिस कर्मचारी को कुछ दिन पहले लापरवाही के कारण निलंबित किया गया, उसे आज मंत्री ने दिया राज्य स्तरीय सम्मान

बीकानेर9 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
माध्यमिक शिक्षा निदेशक की ओर से जारी निलंबन आदेश

शिक्षा विभाग ने बुधवार काे एक ऐसे कर्मचारी को राज्य स्तरीय सम्मान दिया, जिसे कुछ दिन पहले लापरवाही के कारण निलंबित कर दिया गया था। हालांकि, बाद में कर्मचारी का निलंबन वापस ले लिया गया। यह सम्मान प्रदेश के उच्च शिक्षा मंत्री ने अपने हाथ से दिया।

राज्य सरकार ने मंत्रालय कर्मचारियों को सम्मानित करने के लिए पहली बार 11000 रुपए का नकद पुरस्कार भी रखा था। इसी के तहत प्रदेश भर के करीब 50 कर्मचारियों को चयनित किया गया, जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी से लेकर संयुक्त निदेशक स्तर तक के अधिकारियों की अनुशंसा के बाद इन कर्मचारियों का चयन हुआ। इसी सूची में प्रारम्भिक शिक्षा निदेशालय के एक कर्मचारी पुखराज प्रजापत को सम्मानित किया गया।

पुखराज को निदेशक ने एक जांच प्रक्रियाधीन अथवा प्रस्तावित होने पर राजस्थान सेवा नियमों के तहत निलम्बित किया था। निलंबन काल में मुख्यालय माध्यमिक शिक्षा निदेशालय रखा गया। बाद में प्रजापत ने अपने खिलाफ हुई कार्रवाई पर शिक्षा निदेशक के समक्ष स्पष्टीकरण दिया, जिस पर उसे फिर से बहाल कर दिया गया। अब सवाल यह उठ रहा है कि जिस कार्मिक को कुछ दिन पहले निलम्बित किया गया, उसे हाथों हाथ राज्य स्तरीय पुरस्कार क्यों दिया गया?

नहीं आए डोटासरा व कल्ला

कार्यक्रम में शिक्षा मंत्री गोविन्द डोटासरा के आने का कार्यक्रम था लेकिन एनवक्त पर यह कार्यक्रम टल गया। ऊर्जा मंत्री डॉ. बी.डी. कल्ला भी कार्यक्रम में नहीं आए। वहीं उच्च शिक्षा मंत्री भंवरसिंह भाटी ही कार्यक्रम में पहुंचे। भाटी ने ही सभी कर्मचारियों को सम्मानित किया। इसमें प्रदेशभर से शिक्षा विभाग के मंत्रालयिक कर्मचारी आये हुए थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंराहुल बोले- राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा के बजाय यूनिफॉर्म पर चर्चा करना वक्त की बर्बादी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें