ट्रेनिंग कैंप:कोरोना काल में सेल्फ डिफेंस ट्रेनिंग का विरोध किया शिक्षक संगठनों ने

बीकानेर38 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • विवाद के बीच 328 महिला टीचर्स का ट्रेनिंग कैंप शुरू

जिले की उच्च प्राथमिक से उच्च माध्यमिक स्कूलों की शिक्षिकाओं को सेल्फ डिफेंस की ट्रेनिंग के लिए सोमवार से कैंप शुरू हो गए। जिले में 328 शिक्षिकाओं को 7 ब्लॉकों के 13 बैच में यह प्रशिक्षण दिया जा रहा है। 10 दिवसीय गैर आवासीय ट्रेनिंग 23 दिसंबर तक चलेगी। ट्रेनिंग के पहले बैच से 20 शिक्षिकाएं अनुपस्थित रहीं। इन्हें अगले बैच में ट्रेनिंग दी जाएगी।

उधर, कोरोना काल में ऑफलाइन ट्रेनिंग करवाने का शिक्षक संगठनों ने विरोध शुरू कर दिया है। संगठनों ने शिक्षा मंत्री को भेजे पत्र में कहा है कि कई शिक्षिकाओं के साथ उनके बच्चे भी आएंगे, उनके संक्रमित होने की आशंका रहेगी। राजस्थान शिक्षक संघ राष्ट्रीय ने इस कैंप का विरोध किया है। संगठन के पदाधिकारियों ने ट्रेनिंग शिविर को तत्काल स्थगित करवाकर ऑनलाइन ट्रेनिंग देने की मांग की है।

संघ के प्रदेश महामंत्री अरविंद व्यास ने कहा, प्रदेश के ज्यादातर सीबीईओ द्वारा शिक्षिकाओं को ऑफलाइन आत्मरक्षा प्रशिक्षण शिविर में भाग लेने के आदेश जारी किए गए हैं। इस प्रशिक्षण शिविर में अधिकतर संभागी महिलाएं हैं। उनके साथ छोटे बच्चे भी आएंगे। संक्रमण फैलने का डर रहेगा।

