पालिका चुनाव:श्रीडूंगरगढ़ में भाजपा का तीन दशक से कब्जा, इस बार कांग्रेस काबिज होने के प्रयास में

बीकानेरएक घंटा पहले
श्रीडूंगरगढ़ में भाजपा की एक चुनावी सभा। - Dainik Bhaskar
श्रीडूंगरगढ़ में भाजपा की एक चुनावी सभा।
  • रालोपा, विकास मंच और मार्क्सवादी पार्टी भी भाग्य आजमा रही

बीकानेर जिले की श्रीडूंगरगढ़ पालिका की चालीस सीटों पर चुनाव के लिए प्रचार प्रसार थम चुका है और अब मतदाताओं को घर घर जाकर समझाने का दौर शुरू हो गया है। इस पालिका पर पिछले तीन दशक से भारतीय जनता पार्टी का ही कब्जा है। कांग्रेस यहां अपना बोर्ड बनाने का सपना संजाेये बैठा है, हर बार लड़ता भी है लेकिन दूसरे नंबर पर ही रह जाता है। इस बार दोनों पार्टियों के बीच जबर्दस्त टक्कर है। वहीं तीसरे नंबर की लड़ाई में भी तीन पार्टियां पूरा जोर लगा रही है।

श्रीडूंगरगढ़ में चुनाव प्रचार में महिलायें भी बढ़ चढ़कर हिस्सा ले रही हैं।
श्रीडूंगरगढ़ में चुनाव प्रचार में महिलायें भी बढ़ चढ़कर हिस्सा ले रही हैं।

श्रीडूंगरगढ़ पालिका में भाजपा और कांग्रेस चालीस सीटों पर सीधे तौर पर आमने सामने हैं। दोनों ही पार्टियां बीस से अधिक सीटें लेने का दावा कर रही है। भाजपा की ओर से देहात अध्यक्ष ताराचंद सारस्वत का चेहरा है, वहीं कांग्रेस की ओर से पूर्व विधायक मंगलाराम गोदारा नेतृत्व कर रहे हैं। लगभग सभी वार्डों में कांग्रेस ने मजबूत दावेदारों को उतारा है। इक्का दुक्का जगह कांग्रेस उम्मीदवारों का घर में ही विरोध हो रहा है, वहीं कुछ जगह माकपा वोट काटने की कोशिश में है। दिक्कत भाजपा के साथ भी कम नहीं है। भाजपा को 22 से अधिक सीटें मिलने की उम्मीद है, वहीं निर्दलीय प्रत्याशियों को सहयोग विकास मंच कर रहा है। कभी भाजपा के साथ रहे वरिष्ठ नेताओं का साथ इस बार भाजपा के खिलाफ चुनाव मैदान में उतरे प्रत्याशियों के साथ है।

बहुमत नहीं था पिछली बार

पिछले पालिका चुनाव में कुल तीस सीटों पर मतदान हुआ। इसमें 14 सीटों पर भाजपा को जीत मिली। दो निर्दलीय प्रत्याशियों को साथ में जोड़ते हुए भाजपा ने अपना बोर्ड बनाया और प्रियंका देवी को चैयरमेन बनाया गया। इस बार भी मुकाबला कांटे का है। भाजपा को अपना पलड़ा भारी नजर आ रहा है तो कांग्रेस को अपना। हकीकत तो मतदान के बाद ही सामने आयेगी।

ये है मुख्य मुद्दे

श्रीडूंगरगढ़ कटोरेनुमा कस्बा है, जहां बरसात के दिनों में पानी जमा हो जाता है। इस पानी की निकासी के लिए अब तक कोई दमदार प्रयास नहीं हुआ है। यह मामला भाजपा के खिलाफ जा सकता है, वहीं दूसरा मुद्दा पेयजल आपूर्ति का है। श्रीडूंगरगढ़ के कई हिस्सों में आज भी पानी नहीं आ रहा है,जबकि जलदाय मंत्री बीकानेर से है।

