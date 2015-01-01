पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • The BJP's Claimant Is The Son Of Union Minister Arjunram Meghwal And The Congress MLA Govind Meghwal's Wife And Daughter Are Both Candidates, Congress Leader Rameshwar Doody Also Gathered For His Worker.

बीकानेर जिला परिषद् में परिवारवाद:भाजपा में केंद्रीय मंत्री अर्जुनराम मेघवाल के बेटे दावेदार तो कांग्रेस में विधायक गोविन्द मेघवाल की पत्नी और बेटी दोनों है प्रत्याशी, कांग्रेस नेता रामेश्वर डूडी भी अपने कार्यकर्ता के लिए जुटे,

एक घंटा पहले
जिला कलक्टर के समक्ष नामांकन दाखिल करते केंद्रीय मंत्री अर्जुनराम मेघवाल के पुत्र रविशेखर मेघवाल
  • सूची जारी नहीं कर सकती कांग्रेस, अलग-अलग सिंबल वितरित किए

बीकानेर। बीकानेर में जिला परिषद चुनाव काफी रोचक स्थिति में पहुंच गए हैं। कहा जा सकता है कि बीकानेर में दोनों ही प्रमुख राजनीतिक दलों ने इस चुनाव को परिवारवाद का सबसे बड़ा उदाहरण बनाने की ठान ली है। यही कारण है कि जिला परिषद के लिए भाजपा ने जहां केंद्रीय मंत्री अर्जुनराम मेघवाल के बेटे को टिकट दिया है, वहीं कांग्रेस ने खाजूवाला विधायक गोविन्द मेघवाल की पत्नी आशादेवी को उनके सामने उतार दिया है। दोनों वार्ड संख्या २३ से एक-दूसे के सामने हैं। कांग्रेस में परिवारवाद यहीं खत्म नहीं हो रहा है, विधायक मेघवाल की बेटी सविता मेघवाल को भी जिला परिषद् वार्ड से टिकट दिया है। सविता पहले से खाजूवाला पंचायत समिति की प्रधान है।
भारतीय जनता पार्टी ने जिला परिषद के सभी 29 वार्डों के प्रत्याशी तय कर दिए थे लेकिन कांग्रेस अब तक अपनी सूची जारी नहीं कर पाई है, जबकि नामांकन दाखिल करने का अंतिम समय निकल चुका है। दरअसल, कांग्रेस ने अपने प्रत्याशियों को सीधे सिंबल के पत्र दिए हैं। कई गुटों में बंटी हुई कांग्रेस ने विधायक व विधायक पद के दावेदार रहे नेताओं को टिकट देने का अधिकार दिया था। ऐसे में जिस विधायक व प्रत्याशी के क्षेत्र में जो सीटें आई, उसके सिंबल उन्होंने वितरित कर दिए। ऐसे में एक सूची जारी नहीं हो सकी। नोखा में जहां रामेश्वर डूडी ने अपने स्तर पर टिकट वितरित किए हैं तो खाजूवाला में गोविन्द मेघवाल ने टिकट दिए हैं। लूणकरनसर में वीरेंद्र बेनीवाल, श्रीडूंगरगढ़ में मंगलाराम गोदारा पार्टी प्रत्याशी रहे थे वो ही टिकट वितरण में विशेष भूमिका रहे हैं। इसी तरह श्रीकोलायत में रा'य के उगा शिक्षा मंत्री भंवरसिंह भाटी के निर्देश पर टिकट मिल रहे हैं।
कांग्रेस में डूडी और मेघवाल आमने सामने
अभी कांग्रेस में टिकट को लेकर जद्दोजहद हुई है लेकिन चुनाव के बाद जिला प्रमुख के लिए भारी राजनीति होने वाली है। दरअसल, डूडी जहां अपने स्तर पर जिला प्रमुख बनाने की कोशिश में जुटे हैं, वैसे ही विधायक गोविन्द मेघवाल ने अपने स्तर पर प्रमुख बनाने की बिसात बिछा रखी है। मेघवाल ने पत्नी और बेटी दोनों को दावेदार बना दिया है, ताकि एक हार जाये तो दूसरे को बनाया जा सके।
रविशेखर का नामांकन दाखिल, कहा पहले जीतें, फिर प्रमुख की बात
उधर, केंद्रीय मंत्री अर्जुन मेघवाल के बेटे रविशेखर ने सोमवार को अपना नामांकन दाखिल कर दिया। नामांकन भरने के बाद रविशेखर ने कहा कि वो जिला प्रमुख के दावेदार के रूप में नहीं बल्कि फिलहाल सदस्य के लिए नामांकन दाखिल कर रहे हैं। पार्टी जिसे टिकट देगी, उसे ही जिला प्रमुख बनाया जायेगा। उन्होंने इस बात को खारिज किया कि वो जिला प्रमुख बनने के लिए ही उम्मीदवार बने हैं।
भाजपा रही है प्रमुखी से दूर
आमतौर पर भारतीय जनता पार्टी बीकानेर में जिला प्रमुखी से दूर रही है। दरअसल, यहां कांग्रेस का ही दबदबा रहा है। वर्ष 1995 के बाद से कोई भी भाजपा नेता जिला प्रमुख नहीं बन पाया है। ऐसे में भाजपा का पहला उद्देश्य कम से कम 15 वार्डों में जीतकर अपना प्रमुख बनाना है। इस बार भाजपा ने बहुत तरीके से काम किया है। जिला प्रमुख चुनने के लिए सारी रणनीति सांसद यानी स्वयं अर्जुनराम मेघवाल को सौंप दी है, जबकि प्रधान बनाने के लिए संबंधित क्षेत्र के विधायकों व विधायक प्रत्याशी रहे नेताओं को सौंपी है। ऐसे में पार्टी के बड़े नेताओं को अपने अपने क्षेत्र में पूरे अधिकार मिल गए, वो प्रधानी में व्यस्त है जबकि सांसद स्वयं प्रमुख बनाने की मशक्कत में जुटे हैं।

