बिग कंट्रोवर्सी:केंद्र सरकार आयुर्वेद चिकित्सकों को सर्जरी की सलाह दे रही, राज्य सरकार ने कहा अपनी पद्धति तक सीमित रहें

बीकानेर19 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रदेश में पहले से ही आयुष चिकित्सक आयुर्वेद पद्धति से ही इलाज कर रहे हैं। आयुर्वेद चिकित्सक एलोपैथी की दवाएं लिख ही नहीं रहे हैं, क्योंकि पूर्व में इस तरह का कोई आदेश जारी ही नहीं हुआ था।

एक तरफ जहां केंद्र सरकार आयुर्वेद चिकित्सा पद्धति को आगे बढ़ाने के लिए 58 तरह की सर्जरी की पढ़ाई कराने की तैयारी कर रही है। वहीं राज्य सरकार ने अपने आयुष चिकित्सकों को साफ कह दिया है कि वो अपनी पद्धति तक ही सीमित रहें। वैसे भी आमतौर पर आयुष चिकित्सक अन्य पद्धति की दवा नहीं लिख रहे, ऐसे में इस आशय के आदेश से एक कन्ट्रोवर्सी खड़ी हो रही है।

दरअसल, पिछले दिनों राज्य सरकार की एक बैठक में मुख्य सचिव निरंजन आर्य ने आयुर्वेद विभाग के अधिकारियों को यह निर्देश दिया है कि वो अपनी पद्धति तक ही सीमित रहें। इसके बाद अजमेर स्थित आयुर्वेद निदेशालय से निदेशक सीमा शर्मा ने इस आशय का आदेश प्रदेश के सभी उप निदेशकों को भेजा है। जिसमें साफ तौर पर कहा गया है कि आयुष पद्धति के चिकित्सकों को उनकी पद्धति की औषधियों से ही चिकित्सा करनी होगी।

इस आदेश का आशय

प्रदेश में पहले से ही आयुष चिकित्सक आयुर्वेद पद्धति से ही इलाज कर रहे हैं। आयुर्वेद चिकित्सक एलोपैथी की दवाएं लिख ही नहीं रहे हैं, क्योंकि पूर्व में इस तरह का कोई आदेश जारी ही नहीं हुआ था। इसके बावजूद मुख्य सचिव स्तर पर जारी इस आदेश को एलोपैथी चिकित्सकों के पिछले दिनों हुए विरोध के पक्ष में देखा जा रहा है। एबीबीएस चिकित्सकों ने गत 11 दिसम्बर को कार्य बहिष्कार करके विरोध जताया था कि आयुष चिकित्सक उनकी पद्धति का इस्तेमाल नहीं करें, इससे मरीज को नुकसान हो सकता है।

केंद्र सरकार की यह है मंशा

सेंट्रल काउंसिल आफ इंडिया मेडिसिन की ओर से आयुर्वेद में शल्य चिकित्सा में पीजी डिग्रीधारकों को शल्य चिकित्सा की अनुमति देने का निर्णय किया गया है। आयुर्वेद में शल्य चिकित्सा की पीजी डिग्रीधारकों को दांत, नाक, कान, गला, पेट की शल्य चिकित्सा, आंखों की शल्य चिकित्सा करने की अनुमति दी जा रही है। केंद्र सरकार इस दिशा में काफी आगे बढ़ चुकी है और आने वाले एक दो साल में ही आयुर्वेद चिकित्सकों को सर्जरी के नए पाठ्यक्रम भी दिये जायेंगे, जिसमें पीजी करने के बाद वो सर्जरी कर सकेंगे। हालांकि यह सर्जरी भी आयुर्वेद पद्धति की तरह ही होगी, जिससे एलोपैथी को कोई नुकसान नहीं है। जबकि एलोपैथी चिकित्सकों का कहना है कि ऐसा करने से यह आयुर्वेद व एलोपैथी की मिक्सोपैथी हो जायेगी।

