बीकानेर में सोशल मीडिया पर भ्रामक रिपोर्ट:जिले में कोरोना के तीसरी स्टेज में पहुंचने का दावा झूठा और बेबुनियाद, सीएमएचओ ने कहा ऐसी अफवाहें फैलाई तो होगी पुलिस कार्रवाई

बीकानेर36 मिनट पहले
  • भ्रांतियां वायरल की तो होगी राजस्थान एपिडेमिक एक्ट के तहत कार्रवाई
  • नागरिको से संजीदगी दिखाते हुए नैतिक जिम्मेदारी निभाने की अपील

बीकानेर में कोरोना के तीसरी स्टेज में होने और कोविड १९ वायरस के अब सीधे फैफड़ों पर असर डालने से जुड़े एक मैसेज पर जिला प्रशासन सख्त हो गया है। मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी ने ऐसे संदेश को झूठा व बेबुनियाद बताते हुए कहा कि संदेश वायरल करने वालों के खिलाफ अब पुलिस कार्रवाई की जायेगी।

कई दिनों से चल रहा है मैसेज
सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म्स और व्हाट्सएप ग्रुप पर पिछले कुछ दिनों से असामाजिक तत्वों द्वारा भय व्याप्त करने की नीयत से बीकानेर में कोरोना संक्रमण से जुड़े भ्रामक और आधारहीन मैसेज वायरल किए जा रहे हैं। मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी डॉ बी एल मीना ने कहा कि ऐसे मामलों को गंभीरता सेे लेते हुए संबंधित के विरुद्ध नियमानुसार सख्त से सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

क्या लिखा है संदेश में
बीकानेर में कोरेना स्टैज 3 में पहुंच चुका है तथा सीधा फेफड़ों पर अटैक करने के कारण यहां मौतों की संख्या अधिक है। साथ ही इस भ्रामक संदेश में पीबीएम अस्पताल में आक्सीजन की भी पूरी व्यवस्था नहीं होने व पलंग की भी कमी जैसी गलत बातें फैलाई जा रही है। डॉ. मीणा ने कहा है कि इस मैसेज में असंवेदनशीलता पूर्वक बिना किसी प्रमाण के कोरोना संक्रमण की स्थिति के बारे में अतार्किक व आधारहीन बातें शेयर की गई है।

स्टेज तीन या चार की बात भ्रामक
जबकि किसी भी प्रमाणित अध्ययन में कोरोना के स्टेज 3 या 4 जैसी बात नहीं कही गई है। यह बेबुनियादी व भ्रामक जानकारी है। डॉ मीणा ने बताया कि जिन्होंने भी इस मैसेज अथवा ऐसे ही किसी अन्य मैसेज को किसी भी ग्रुप में या व्यक्तिगत रूप से शेयर किया हों वे तुरंत प्रभाव से अपना मैसेज हटाएं और किसी भी स्थिति में इसे या ऐसे किसी भी अन्य मैसेज को आगे फॉरवर्ड ना करें।

होगी कड़ी कार्यवाही
सीएमएचओ ने कहा कि यदि किसी व्यक्ति द्वारा ऐसे मैसेज फॉरवर्ड करते हुए पाया गया तो संबंधित के विरुद्ध महामारी राजस्थान महामारी एक्ट 2020, आईटी एक्ट व अन्य कानूनी प्रावधानों के तहत सख्त कार्रवाई अमल में लाई जाएगी। किसी भी सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म्स या व्हाट्सएप ग्रुप में इस तरह के मैसेज फॉरवर्ड होते पाए गए तो ग्रुप एडमिन को जिम्मेदार मानते हुए भी कार्रवाई की जाएगी। सीएमएचओ ने बताया कि बीकानेर में कोरोना वायरस संक्रमण रोकथाम के लिए बचाव , जांच और उपचार सहित संबंधित सभी आवश्यक इंतजाम चाक-चैबंद है। अक्टूबर माह में बीकानेर में कोविड 19 से से कम मृत्यु हुई है। एक गंभीर और संवेदनशील नागरिक के रूप में अपनी जिम्मेदारी निभाते हुए ऐसी अफवाहों से बचें और दूसरे लोगों को भी ऐसी अफवाह ना फैलाने के लिए प्रेरित करें।

