पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अपराध:पुलिस के लिए सिरदर्द बन गए नयाशहर थाने के अपराधी, बढ़ती वारदातों ने भी चैन छीना

बीकानेर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मुक्ताप्रसाद चौकी को थाना बनाने की जरूरत, जिला पुलिस ने पीएचक्यू को भेजा प्रस्ताव

नयाशहर थाने के अपराधी और लगातार हो रही वारदातें पुलिस के लिए सिरदर्द बनी हुई हैं। लगातार बढ़ते क्राइम को देखते हुए मुक्ताप्रसाद चौकी को थाने में क्रमोन्नत करने की आवश्यकता है, जिससे यह इलाका दो थानों में बंट जाए और पुलिस अपराधियों पर नकेल कस क्राइम पर अंकुश लगाने में सफल हो सके। बीकानेर शहर में नयाशहर ऐसा थाना है, जहां सबसे ज्यादा अपराध होते हैं। इलाके के हिस्ट्रीशीटर, आदतन और उभरते अपराधी सक्रिय हैं और लगातार वारदातों को अंजाम दे रहे हैं। पिछले चार-पांच माह में चोरी, लूट, डकैती, दुष्कर्म, लड़की भगाने की सबसे ज्यादा वारदातें इसी थाना क्षेत्र में हुई हैं। थाने में दर्ज होने वाले मुकदमों की संख्या में हर साल बढ़ोतरी हो रही है। इसे देखते हुए ही मुक्ताप्रसाद पुलिस चौकी को क्रमोन्नत कर थाना बनाने की आवश्यकता जताई गई और पुलिस मुख्यालय को प्रस्ताव भेजे गए हैं।

पुलिस अधिकारियों के मुताबिक मुक्ताप्रसाद कॉलोनी में थाना बनने से नयाशहर का इलाका दो भागों में बंट जाएगा। जैसलमेर हाइवे के उत्तर दिशा का पूरा क्षेत्र नए थाने में आ जाएगा। इससे नयाशहर और मुक्ताप्रसाद थानों में अपराधी पुलिस की निगरानी में रहेंगे और वारदातें रोकने में मदद मिलेगी।
ये क्षेत्र प्रस्तावित हैं मुक्ताप्रसाद थाने में सर्वोदय बस्ती, मुक्ताप्रसाद कॉलोनी के 12 सेक्टर, बंगला नगर, राजीव नगर, लालगढ़ रेलवे कॉलोनी, रामपुरा बस्ती, नाल रोड पर अंसल कॉलोनी, रंगा कॉलोनी, इस्लाम नगर, भीमनगर, पूगल रोड, सब्जी मंडी, ऊन मंडी, एनएच 11 के उत्तर दिशा का एरिया, रामपुरा बस्ती बाइपास, एमजीएसयू से पहले का एरिया
हर साल बढ़ रहा है नयाशहर थाने में अपराध

नयाशहर थाने में अपराध हर साल बढ़ रहा है। पिछले पांच सालों में मुकदमों की सबसे ज्यादा संख्या वर्ष 2019 में रही। वर्ष 2016 में 446 मुकदमे दर्ज हुए थे। उसके बाद वर्ष 2017 में 428, वर्ष 2018 में 482, वर्ष 2019 में 748, वर्ष 2020 में लॉकडाउन के कारण संख्या कम रही और 519 मुकदमे दर्ज हुए।

  • नयाशहर थाने में कुल 46 हिस्ट्रीशीटर हैं। इनमें से 18 अभी एक्टिव हैं। एचएस पुरुषोत्तम उर्फ फनिया महाराज चार साल से फरार है, जिसके खिलाफ 13 मुकदमे दर्ज हैं। पूगल फांटा निवासी एचएस अरुण छींपा की मृत्यु हो चुकी है।
  • जनसंख्या के हिसाब से नयाशहर बड़ा थाना है। यहां लोकल और बाहर से आने वाले लोग बसे हैं। इनमें से कुछ इलाके ऐसे हैं, जिनमें रहने वालों के पास इनकम का कोई ठोस जरिया नहीं है। वे तंग गलियों में बसे हैं और उनकी गतिविधियां संदिग्ध हैं। ये इलाके संवेदनशील हैं। एक थाने की अपनी लिमिटेशन होती है। मुक्ताप्रसाद थाना बनने पर साधन-संसाधन और नफरी मिलेगी जिससे अपराधियों पर लगाम लगा सकेंगे। अपराध कम होंगे तो आमजन के साथ पुलिस को भी राहत मिलेगी। - प्रीति चंद्रा, एसपी
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें