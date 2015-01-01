पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंचायत चुनाव में परिवारवाद की हद:बहु और बेटी जिला प्रमुख के दावेदार तो बेटा प्रधान पद का, विधायक ने अपने ही परिवार में बांट दिए पंचायत चुनाव के तीन टिकट

  • पत्नी पूर्व सरपंच है तो बेटी प्रधान रह चुकी
  • पत्नी को केंद्रीय मंत्री के बेटे के सामने उतारा

बीकानेर के पंचायत चुनावों में कांग्रेस ने परिवारवाद का सारा रिकार्ड ही तोड़ दिया है। कांग्रेस ने स्थानीय विधायकों को ही टिकट वितरण का अधिकार दिया तो खाजूवाला विधायक गोविन्द मेघवाल ने अपनी पत्नी, एक पुत्र और एक पुत्री को टिकट देकर दो हाथ में तीन लड्डू रख लिए हैं। दरअसल, गोविन्द मेघवाल इस बार जिला प्रमुख की सीट पर निशाना लगाना चाहते हैं, जो अनुसूचित जाति के लिए आरक्षित है। इस चुनाव में गोविन्द न सिर्फ केंद्रीय मंत्री अर्जुनराम मेघवाल से सीधे दो-दो हाथ कर रहे हैं बल्कि अपनी ही पार्टी के कई नेताओं को पीछे छोडऩे की कोशिश में है।

दो जिला प्रमुखी दावेदार, एक प्रधान का
बीकानेर जिला परिषद् के लिए 29 वार्डों के चुनाव होने हैं, जिसके लिए नामांकन दाखिल करने की सोमवार को अंतिम तिथि थी। अंतिम दिन गोविन्द मेघवाल की पत्नी पूर्व सरपंच आशा देवी ने वार्ड संख्या 23 से नामांकन दाखिल किया तो उनकी पुत्री पूर्व प्रधान सविता मेघवाल ने वार्ड संख्या 24 से पर्चा भरा। पूगल पंचायत समिति के वार्ड संख्या 15 से विधायक पुत्र गौरव चौहान ने पर्चा भरा है। ऐसे में जिला प्रमुख के साथ पंचायत समिति प्रधान पर भी मेघवाल स्वयं कब्जा करना चाहते हैं।

केंद्रीय मंत्री को टक्कर देने के लिए : गोविन्द
इस बारे में हमने विधायक गोविन्द मेघवाल से बात की तो उन्होंने कहा कि वो केंद्रीय मंत्री अर्जुनराम मेघवाल ने अपने पुत्र को छत्तरगढ़ क्षेत्र से मैदान में उतारा है। अर्जुनराम ने यहां कोई काम नहीं किया है, ऐसे में हम उनके बेटे को चुनौती देने के लिए घर से ही चुनाव लड़ रहे हैं। वहीं उनकी बेटी को टिकट उन्होंने नहीं दिया बल्कि वार्ड २४ के लोगों के भारी दबाव में देना पड़ा है।

केंद्रीय मंत्री के पुत्र भी है दावेदार
बीकानेर जिला प्रमुख की सीट इस बार अनुसूचित जाति के लिए आरक्षित है। ऐसे में जिला प्रमुख के लिए सांसद व केंद्रीय मंत्री अर्जुनराम मेघवाल के बेटे रविशेखर मेघवाल को वार्ड संख्या 23 से टिकट दिया गया है। यह क्षेत्र छत्तरगढ़ कस्बे में आता है जो खाजूवाला विधानसभा का हिस्सा है। अब यह सबसे हॉट सीट हो गई है क्योंकि यहां सांसद पुत्र के सामने विधायक पत्नी मैदान में है।

