पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Bikaner
  • The Divisional Commissioner And Collector Worked In The Office After Getting The Vaccine, So That The Message That The Vaccine Is Completely Safe

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

टीकाकरण:संभागीय आयुक्त और कलेक्टर ने टीका लगवाने के बाद ऑफिस में काम किया, ताकि संदेश मिले कि पूरी तरह सुरक्षित है वैक्सीन

बीकानेर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मेहरा ने जल-जीवन मिशन की समीक्षा की, रिपोर्ट ली

संभागीय आयुक्त बी.एल.मेहरा टीका लगवाने के बाद सीधे ऑफिस गए। एक मीटिंग लेकर आधा घंटा लंच ब्रेक लिया। इसके बाद संभाग के चारों जिलों में जल-जीवन मिशन में अब तक हुए काम और आगे की जरूरतों पर जिलावार बातचीत की। इस लंबी प्रक्रिया के बाद फरियादियों से मिले। देर शाम तक सरकार को रिपोर्ट भेजने सहित अन्य कामकाज किए। बाद में भास्कर से कहा कि मुझे टीका लगाने के बाद असहज लगने की बजाय ज्यादा आत्मविश्वास लग रहा है। यह बेहतर सुरक्षा कवच है।
मेहता रात 8 बजे तक ऑफिस में रहे, कई मीटिंग भी ली
कलेक्टर नमित मेहता टीका लगवाने के बाद आधा घंटे जिरिएट्रिक सेंटर में रहे और यहां से सीधे ऑफिस गए। डीएमएफटी की मीटिंग ली, जिसमें पीबीएम में संक्रामक रोगों का इलाज के लिए नया हॉस्पिटल बनवाने में आर्थिक मदद से लेकर कई विकास कामों में आर्थिक सहयोग का निर्णय लिया। साथ ही तीन अन्य मीटिंगें ली। लगभग डेढ़ घंटे शिकायत-सुझाव देने आए लोगों से मिले। रात आठ बजे तक काम खत्म कर घर गए। बोले-मुझे कुछ भी असहज नहीं लग रहा। टीका जरूर लगवाएं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें