लापरवाही:ड्राइवर ने जैक से ट्राॅली उठाई, हाईटेंशन से टकराई, डंपर में बजरी भरने चढ़े मजदूर की करंट से मौत

बीकानेर/गजनेर38 मिनट पहले
शंकरलाल ओड
  • चानी गांव की राेही में देर रात हादसा, चालक फरार

गजनेर पुलिस के चानी गांव की राेही में देर रात एक मजदूर डंपर (ट्रक) में बजरी भरने के लिए चढ़ा। अचानक ड्राइवर ने जैक से डंपर की ट्राॅली उठाई जो 33 केवी तार से टकरा गई। डंपर सवार ड्राइवर ताे कूद गया, लेकिन करंट की चपेट में आने से मजदूर की माैत हाे गई।

काेलायत के काेटड़ी गांव निवासी राकेश ओड ने पुलिस काे रिपाेर्ट दी है कि उसका भाई शंकरलाल ओड (23) चानी गांव की राेही में खान पर बजरी भरने का काम करता था। खान हिम्मतसिंह बैद की है, जिसे केशुराम कूकणां संभालता है। साेमवार रात करीब डेढ़ बजे एक डंपर चालक ने गाड़ी में बजरी भरने के लिए कहा। शंकरलाल डंपर पर चढ़ा ताे अचानक ड्राइवर ने बिना बताए जैक चालू कर दिया, जिससे डंपर की ट्राॅली ऊपर उठी और वहां से गुजर रही बिजली की 33 केवी लाइन से टकरा गई।

डंपर में करंट दाैड़ गया। ड्राइवर भाग गया, लेकिन शंकरलाल चपेट में आ गया। बाद में उसे काेलायत अस्पताल ले जाया गया, जहां चिकित्सकाें ने मृत घाेषित कर दिया। करंट से डंपर के पिछले हिस्से में आग लग गई। फायर ब्रिगेड ने पानी डालकर आग बुझाई। गजनेर एसएचओ भजनलाल ने बताया कि ड्राइवर के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज किया है। डंपर जब्त कर लिया।

राेज सैकड़ाें ट्रकाें की होती है लाेडिंग-अनलाेडिंग, बजरी गिरने से सड़क-तार के बीच अंतर घटा
गजनेर-काेलायत में बजरी, मुर्रम की खाने हैं जहां राेजाना सैकड़ाें ट्रकाें में लाेडिंग-अनलाेडिंग का काम हाेता है। इस दाैरान रास्ताें पर बजरी, मुर्रम जमा हाेने से रोड ऊंची उठ गई, जिससे बिजली के तारों की लोडर वाहनों से ऊंचाई घट गई। स्थानीय लोगों ने बताया कि पूर्व में भी कई बार हादसे हाे चुके हैं। इसके बावजूद बिजली विभाग काेई सुध नहीं लेता।

